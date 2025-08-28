Securitas North America Accelerate Program Recognized with Brandon Hall Gold Award for Leadership Development

Accelerate is a foundational program that fosters consistency in leadership across North America, uniting leaders with the tools and mindset to succeed. -Antonia Elliott, VP Talent Development Post this

The program features a blended learning journey that includes in-person immersions, executive coaching, peer team sessions, and live online modules. Key outcomes include:

Collaborating Across Boundaries – strengthening direction, alignment, and commitment across company regions.

Leading High-Performing Teams – cultivating trust, accountability, and consistent results.

Developing and Retaining Talent – empowering employees to grow and thrive.

Leading with an Innovation Mindset – fostering agility, shared learning, and enterprise-wide impact.

"Accelerate is a foundational program that creates consistency in how we lead across North America, uniting leaders with the tools and mindset to succeed. This investment in our people is delivering lasting impact—building confident, agile leaders who inspire high-performing teams, nurture talent, and foster a culture where people and performance thrive."

-Antonia Elliott, VP Talent Development

The Brandon Hall Excellence Awards are among the most prestigious recognitions in corporate learning and talent development, with entrants from leading global corporations, mid-market, and smaller firms. Winning this award underscores Securitas North America's investment in leadership as a strategic driver of growth and employee engagement.

For employees, Accelerate demonstrates Securitas North America's ongoing commitment to professional development and long-term success. For clients, it reflects the company's dedication to building high-performing teams that can deliver consistent, innovative, and trusted security solutions.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is a research and analysis firm with over 10,000 clients globally and nearly 30 years of experience delivering research-based solutions. Its Excellence Awards recognize the best organizations worldwide that have successfully deployed programs and strategies that achieve measurable results.

