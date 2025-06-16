Securitas North America Launches Webcast-Podcast Series with a Special Fireside Chat Featuring Real Estate Personality Jordyn Braff

Security Connected: North America debuts a new era of security storytelling, thought leadership, and client insight, now streaming on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and more.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securitas North America, a global leader in intelligent protective security services, has officially launched Security Connected: North America, a first-of-its-kind webcast and podcast series designed to explore the evolving role of security as a cornerstone of modern business strategy. The series is now available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major streaming platforms.

Building on Securitas Group's global podcast, Connecting the Dots, hosted by Marina Amancio and Henrik Sjöberg, which streams on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, Security Connected: North America explores how security is transforming modern business. Each episode brings together security leaders, clients, and subject matter experts for candid, real-world conversations and actionable insights on critical topics such as AI, predictive intelligence, remote guarding, and the human element that drives today's security solutions.

To mark the official launch, Securitas North America released a special fireside chat episode filmed on March 25, 2025, during their Global Client Symposium in Washington, D.C. The featured discussion, "Securing the Future: AI, Risk Intelligence, Data Centers & the Protection of High-Value Assets," was moderated by Jordyn Braff, a real estate agent at Douglas Elliman and cast member of Netflix's new real estate series, Selling the City.

Braff joined Mike Evans, Director of the Securitas Risk Intelligence Center, and Milton Plet, SVP of Global Clients at Securitas USA, to explore pressing topics across industries, including:

Predictive threat detection in real estate and data centers

The strategic role of remote guarding and risk intelligence

Lessons from global disruptions like COVID and the Heathrow airport outage

What made the conversation stand out was the dynamic interplay between a non-industry moderator and two of the security industry's most seasoned experts. Braff's perspective as a high-end real estate professional opened the door to a fresh, accessible dialogue. Her wit and curiosity helped reframe traditionally complex topics into tangible business and lifestyle considerations, making security feel relevant to developers, corporate leaders, and property professionals alike.

Since its soft rollout, Security Connected has featured thought leaders, including Tommy Zarna on adaptive mobile patrols, Mike Evans on integrating risk intelligence into enterprise operations, and Milton Plet on building resilience for critical infrastructure and data centers.

To listen or subscribe:

Visit www.securitasinc.com/news-and-resources/webcast or stream Security Connected: North America on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms.

