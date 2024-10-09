Securitas Recognized as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women and Diverse Employees

"As a company, we are proud to celebrate the various backgrounds, cultures, and experiences that make up Securitas North America," added Chrissy Toskos. Post this

"Being recognized by Newsweek is a testament to our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive environment where individuals feel valued and empowered to contribute," said Chrissy Toskos, Chief Human Resources Officer, Securitas North America. "In a people-centered business like ours, diversity and inclusion are not just values; they are essential to our ability to innovate and meet the evolving needs of our clients. This recognition is just the beginning of our journey. We have a long way to go, and we remain deeply committed to finding new ways to continue fostering a culture where all employees can thrive as their authentic selves."

At the heart of Securitas' success is its people. Securitas understands that an inclusive workplace is key to unlocking innovation, enabling the company to serve its clients better today and continue evolving to meet their needs of tomorrow.

In a recent blog post, Securitas explored the powerful role of diversity in driving innovation, citing diverse perspectives as essential to problem-solving and creativity. This belief is echoed throughout the company's ethos and has contributed to the organization's evolution from a traditional guarding company into an intelligent security partner with clients across the globe.

"As a company, we are proud to celebrate the various backgrounds, cultures, and experiences that make up Securitas North America. Our success is deeply tied to our people's unique perspectives and talents, and we will continue to prioritize diversity as a key driver of our innovation and growth," added Toskos.

About Securitas: Securitas is the world's leading partner in intelligent security solutions. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 markets, and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner for many of the world's best-known companies. Our 355,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance, and helpfulness, and our purpose is to "Help make your world a safer place."

