Securitas to Spotlight Intelligence-Led Security and Human Expertise at GSX 2025

Featured Sessions & Speakers:

Security, Meet Humanity: Intelligence-Led Security — Sept. 29

Jeff DiPrimio, Sr. Director, Global Security & Building Operations, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, shares how Alnylam built a global security program from the ground up.

The Human in the Loop: Security at Scale & On Demand — Sept. 29

Shaun Oliver, VP of Operations, Sports Illustrated Studium, joins Tommy Zarna, President, Securitas Mobile and Remote Guarding Divisions, and Miguel Martinez, VP, Pinkerton, to explore the future of on-demand security.

Securiousity: Risk Intelligence Trends & Projections — Sept. 30

Mike Evans, Director, Risk Intelligence Center, Tammy Wood, VP of National Sales, and Raymond Fleck, Director of Threat Management, Pinkerton, share insights on risk intelligence trends for 2025–2026.

The People Promise in Action: Transforming the Security Workforce — Sept. 30

Bill Powers, Director of Facilities, Clark Art Institute; Chrissy Toskos, CHRO, Securitas North America; Marie-Louise Howett, Global CHRO, Securitas Group; and Simon Fjellner, Global Lead Employee Engagement & Performance, Securitas Group, discuss workforce transformation and retention.

"Security has always been a profoundly human endeavor. Across continents, more than two million individuals have dedicated their lives' work to protecting what matters most—our people, our communities, and our future. Today, we stand at a pivotal moment where innovation meets purpose. By equipping these guardians with cutting-edge insights, transformative tools, and world-class training, we're not just enhancing security, we're elevating it with intelligence-led human connection," said Laura Rose, VP of Commercial Strategy, Securitas.

By combining global intelligence expertise with client partnerships and cutting-edge activations, Securitas demonstrates its unique position to help organizations anticipate, adapt, and thrive in a complex risk environment.

Securitas invites media and attendees to join the conversation, attend featured sessions, and experience firsthand how Security, Meet Humanity is shaping the next era of protective services.

To reserve panel seating or request client interviews, please visit https://info.securitasinc.com/gsx2025securitymeethumanity

