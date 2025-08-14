Securitas USA Expands Operations in South Bend, Indiana, with Large-Scale Recruitment Effort

Securitas USA plans to hire 200 security professionals by October 31, 2025, with an upcoming hiring event to support its expansion in Southern Indiana.

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securitas USA, a leader in protective services, is embarking on a significant recruitment initiative to support its expanding operations in New Carlisle, Indiana. The company aims to onboard 200 new security professionals by October 31, 2025, with additional roles opening in the following weeks. This recruitment drive highlights Securitas USA's commitment to providing high-quality security services to its clients while creating meaningful career opportunities in the region.

With starting wages at $19.00 per hour for Security Officers and $25.00 for Supervisors, Securitas USA offers competitive compensation alongside a robust benefits package, including medical and dental coverage, a 401(k) retirement plan, paid time off, and company-sponsored life insurance. Comprehensive training is provided for new hires, making these positions accessible to candidates from various professional backgrounds.

Applicants must meet minimum qualifications, including passing a background check, drug screening, and obtaining all necessary state licensing. For those ready to begin a rewarding career with growth potential, applications can be submitted online at SecuritasJobs.com by selecting South Bend, Indiana, as the desired location.

Securitas USA remains guided by its core values of Integrity, Vigilance, and Helpfulness. Its focus is on fostering safety and peace of mind for its clients and communities.

"Securitas is committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the workplace. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, status as a protected veteran, or any other applicable legally protected characteristic."

