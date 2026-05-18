Securitas USA explores scalable stadium security in new Security Connected episode

Security at scale is no longer about presence alone, it's about how quickly you can connect information, make decisions, and act," said Tommy Zarna, President of the Mobile Division at Securitas USA Post this

With global events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, stadiums are facing heightened expectations around safety, speed, and guest experience. The discussion highlights a critical shift from traditional, standalone security models to integrated, intelligence-led frameworks that connect on-site personnel, remote monitoring, and mobile response teams into a single coordinated operation.

"Security at scale is no longer about presence alone, it's about how quickly you can connect information, make decisions, and act," said Tommy Zarna, President of the Mobile Division at Securitas USA. "When you bring together on-site officers, remote guarding, and mobile response as one system, you create a level of agility that simply isn't possible otherwise."

Throughout the episode, the panel explores how stadium environments require constant adaptation based on crowd dynamics, event type, and risk profile. From family-friendly matches to high-stakes international competitions, security teams must scale operations rapidly, often by significantly increasing personnel, while maintaining a consistent, seamless guest experience.

The conversation also underscores the growing role of intelligence in both pre-event planning and real-time operations. By leveraging inputs such as social media, public sentiment, and historical data, security leaders can anticipate potential risks, position resources more effectively, and respond proactively as situations evolve.

"Having access to current, validated intelligence is critical," said Miguel Martinez, Vice President at Pinkerton. "Without that information, you can't effectively deploy resources or stay ahead of emerging risks in a dynamic environment like a stadium."

A central theme of the episode is the importance of the human element in delivering effective security. While technology enables visibility and coordination, it is the presence, judgment, and interaction of security officers that ultimately shape both safety outcomes and the overall fan experience.

"Security teams are often the first point of contact for guests," said Shaun Oliver, Vice President of Operations at Sports Illustrated Stadium. "They play a key role not only in maintaining safety, but in setting the tone for the entire experience."

The episode reinforces how leading organizations are aligning intelligence, technology, and human expertise to deliver security that is both highly effective and minimally disruptive, an approach that will be essential as global events continue to grow in scale and complexity.

Security Connected: North America is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and securitasinc.com, offering executive-level insights on how organizations are evolving their security strategies to navigate today's dynamic risk environment.

Media Contact

Ahlilah Longmire, Securitas USA, 1 973-791-3343, [email protected], www.securitasinc.com

SOURCE Securitas USA