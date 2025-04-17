Security Centric Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Ready Status for StormCloud Gov

"FedRAMP Ready status affirms our mission to deliver secure, compliant, cost-effective solutions to the DIB," said Sean Hulbert, CEO of Security Centric. "StormCloud Gov enables Zero Trust, rapid CMMC compliance, and secure cloud-to-on-prem access for protecting CUI." Post this

StormCloud Gov is a purpose-built government cloud solution offering DaaS, IaaS, and hybrid frameworks—all grounded in Zero Trust architecture. Unlike traditional layered security models, StormCloud embeds security into every facet of the platform, ensuring protection is seamlessly woven into the core. This approach enables alignment of security measures with business objectives to ensure a seamless transition to compliance and effective management of end-to-end encryption protocols, ensuring data integrity and confidentiality.

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud service offerings. This designation follows a thorough evaluation by a Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) and the FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO). This comprehensive Readiness Assessment Report (RAR) confirms that StormCloud meets the stringent requirements necessary to safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and support federal workloads.

This designation affirms that StormCloud Gov maintains the highest levels of data protection and security with a deep and broad set of capabilities that include:

Significant cost reduction and time savings over other solutions

Enhanced security protocols for cyber workforce compliance monitoring including fully supported CAC/PIV enabled access authentication with zero-trust architecture deployment options for classified environments

Introduction of the External Cloud Resource Connector (ECR-C) — a purpose-built solution that enables secure, controlled access from cloud-based enclaves to on-premises physical resources. This innovative capability empowers DIB organizations to maintain mission-critical connectivity while meeting stringent compliance requirements.

Seamless integration with EXOSTAR further strengthens enclave security posture for defense contractors, providing trusted identity federation for the Defense Industry Base (DIB)

Dedicated support from an experienced, US-based team

Aggressively Priced and Packaged Solutions for Rapid CMMC Compliance

The Security Centric mission is the management of cybersecurity challenges, from compliance to threat mitigation for the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). StormCloud is purpose-built to fulfill this critical mission, providing robust, secure solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the DIB and commercial organizations requirements for high performance secure enclaves and supply chain collaboration.

StormCloud Gov stands as a powerful, secure, agile and cost-effective alternative to GCC High, Google Federal, and AWS GovCloud—offering accelerated, simplified, and secure access to Controlled Unclassified Information.

The company offers bundled services for fast, easy and cost effective CMMC-compliant solutions and assistance with risk assessments, monitoring and threat mitigation. For information about CMMC FastTRAC visit http://securitycentric.net/cmmc2 .

About Security Centric

Security Centric is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the defense and commercial sectors. Our flagship product StormCloud, is an advanced cybersecurity compliance and readiness solution that delivers cutting-edge services that enhance the operational capabilities of our customers. Security Centric cyber security solutions, and IT workforce training and skilling services, are used across government and military agencies, the defense industrial base and commercial organizations. For more information about Security Centric please visit www.securitycentric.net .

