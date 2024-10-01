Security Compliance Associates Introduces AI Risk Management Services

"Being part of the pioneering group to achieve this certification was a proud moment and also a testament to SCA's dedication in advancing AI risk management," says Kevin Hogg, Senior Cybersecurity Analyst Post this

The ISO/IEC 42001 standard is a groundbreaking framework that provides comprehensive guidance for AI management systems, addressing the unique challenges and risks associated with AI technologies. SCA is leveraging this framework and NIST AI RMF to offer an array of AI services, further establishing itself as a leader in the industry.

Jim Catrett, SCA's CIO, shared his enthusiasm, "Kevin's certification as an ISO 42001 Lead Auditor underscores our proactive approach to managing AI risks. By integrating this standard into our services, we are ensuring that our clients are not just compliant but also secure in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. We are proud to have Kevin on our team."

SCA now offers a robust suite of AI services designed to help organizations navigate the complexities of AI technology and maintain a strong security posture. These services include:

ISO 42001 AI Management System (AIMS) Gap Analysis: Assessing current AI management practices against ISO 42001 standards to identify areas for improvement.

AI Policy and Procedures: Developing comprehensive policies and procedures tailored to managing AI risks.

AI Impact Assessment: Evaluating the potential impacts of AI systems on organizational security.

Baseline Risk Assessment to ISO 42001 Annex A Controls: Establishing a foundational risk assessment in line with ISO 42001 requirements.

NIST AI Risk Management Framework Assessment: Evaluation of AI systems against the NIST AI RMF to identify, reduce and manage AI risk.

Internal Audit as Part of Continuous Improvement: Conducting regular audits to ensure ongoing compliance and security.

Penetration Testing of AI Platforms: Simulating attacks to test the resilience of AI systems and identify vulnerabilities.

SCA partners with CIOs, CISOs, and Risk and Compliance Leaders to navigate their cyber threat landscape. By applying expert advisory support in Cyber Regulatory Compliance, Penetration Testing, and Risk Assessments, SCA delivers the strategies and recommendations needed to sustain a trusted security posture.

