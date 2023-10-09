Security Compliance Associates Partners with Phished.io

"With this partnership, Security Compliance Associates is taking the next step in expanding its portfolio of products and services," says Jim Brahm, Managing Director & CEO. Tweet this

Win-win for partners, customers and end-users:

"Phished is pleased to strengthen its network with this new partnership," says Jo Vandebergh, CEO of Phished. "Our know-how, reputable platform and unique holistic approach, combined with Security Compliance Associates' s capabilities in promotion, distribution, valuation and customer support, ensure a win-win for all parties."

The expansion with Phished's self-learning solution strengthens Security Compliance Associates' offering with state-of-the-art SaaS technology. The platform consists of a holistic curriculum based on automation and neuroscience, put together by education and cybersecurity experts. The knowledge gained from the snackable microlearnings in the Phished Trainings, is immediately tested in practice thanks to personalized phishing simulations. This way, users develop an always-on mentality that actively protects them from cyber threats and thus better secures the organization as a whole.

All-in-one solution:

"With this partnership, Security Compliance Associates is taking the next step in expanding its portfolio of products and services," says Jim Brahm, Managing Director & CEO. "Our existing portfolio was already a strong one, but this expansion allows us to offer enterprise-level solutions to both large and small customers without sacrificing our quality support. The Phished platform takes care of the heavy lifting, so we can advise and assist our client, as a trusted advisor."

Phished's multi-award-winning solution meets the needs of modern enterprises and institutions seeking an all-in-one solution to build and maintain their Human Firewall. Ease of use, quality and strong support: over 2.500 companies are already convinced by Phished today.

About Phished

As a global security awareness company, Phished is on a daily mission to predict and prevent cyber incidents. With the aid of our smart and fully automated AI-driven platform, we train your employees to become a real Human Firewall for your organization. Through a holistic combination of personalized simulations, training sessions, active reporting and threat intelligence, we guarantee permanent behavioral change. We also give you access to an organization-wide Phished Behavioral Risk Score® (BRS) to monitor your ever-evolving security status. This reduces the risk of cyber incidents measurably, both in the workplace & at home. Start building your Human Firewall today.

About Security Compliance Associates

Since 2005, Security Compliance Associates have delivered world-class cybersecurity assessment and advisory services to public and commercial entities across the U.S. Our team of cybersecurity professionals bring over 200 years of combined cybersecurity experience. SCA is proud of our 'hands-on – relationship first' approach to providing our comprehensive suite of industry-leading security and compliance services. We work in partnership with our clients' executive, information technology, risk management and audit functions in the process of delivering superior services and results. This close interaction ensures a high level of satisfaction and knowledge transfer throughout the engagement. Helping our clients meet their objectives and safeguard critical information while complying with cybersecurity regulatory requirements are the sole focus of SCA.

Media Contact

Brian Fischer, Security Compliance Asscociates, 1 727-275-8021, [email protected], www.scasecurity.com

Jeremy Gould, Security Compliance Asscociates, 1 727-306-0338, [email protected], www.scasecurity.com

SOURCE Security Compliance Asscociates