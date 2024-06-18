Security Engineered Machinery Introduces New 2mm x 2mm Optical Media Shredder

The creation of the Model OMD2X2 is a testament to SEM's long-term commitment to innovation and security when it comes to data destruction solutions. Post this

The Model OMD2X2 was designed for maximum efficiency and ease of use while destroying CDs, DVDs, and BDs alike down to a consistent 2mm x 2mm final particle size, regardless of the disk type, ensuring SEM would be able to provide a solution for the federal government once the grace period ends. The device can shred at high volumes of hundreds of discs per hour.

"The creation of the Model OMD2X2 is a testament to SEM's long-term commitment to innovation and security when it comes to data destruction solutions," says Andrew Kelleher, SEM President. "With the ability to shred optical media to a final particle that meets the NSA requirements for optical destruction, we are providing our customers with the peace of mind that their data is secure beyond the latest mandate."

The Model OMD2X2 is an ideal solution for government agencies and entities and any organization requiring high security data destruction. Equipped with an auto-oiler and a large internal waste collection bin, the device prevents users from needing to routinely oil the machine manually, and allows for more shredding before changing bags, making the Model OMD2X2 a low maintenance destruction option.

"Our advanced shredder ensures that sensitive information stored on optical media is irretrievably destroyed, providing the highest level of data security available," says Todd Busic, SEM Vice President of Sales. "By introducing this new product, SEM continues to lead the industry in providing state-of-the-art data destruction solutions."

