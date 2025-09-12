Security Headquarters Inc. Expands Services to Executive and Corporate Security

OAKLAND, N.J., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Security Headquarters Inc., a leading provider of advanced smart home and residential security solutions, today announced its strategic expansion into the executive and corporate security sector. This move reflects the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive protection solutions that safeguard not only families but also leadership teams, executives, and corporate assets.

With rising threats to personal and organizational safety, Security Headquarters Inc. is introducing tailored executive protection strategies, advanced access control systems, and corporate-level surveillance solutions designed to mitigate risks in today's complex environment. These services will focus on ensuring life safety, business continuity, and peace of mind for high-profile clients and organizations across New Jersey and beyond.

"Our mission has always been about protecting what matters most," said Kyle Zyskowski of Security Headquarters Inc. "By extending our expertise into executive and corporate security, we're giving leaders the confidence that their families, businesses, and personal safety are being looked after with the same meticulous attention we've applied in residential projects for years."

This new initiative integrates cutting-edge technologies—including biometric access controls, enterprise-grade video analytics, and 24/7 monitoring—with personalized security assessments. The company's solutions are designed to scale from single executives to entire corporate campuses.

About Kyle Zyskowski

Kyle Zyskowski is the founder and driving force behind Security Headquarters Inc. Based in Oakland, NJ, Kyle has built a reputation as a Security & Smart Home Specialist known for his expertise in advanced automation, Lutron lighting control, IC Realtime surveillance, and Ubiquiti networking systems. His work has transformed residences and businesses into safer, smarter, and more connected spaces.

Beyond technology, Kyle is a dedicated youth football coach and community mentor, instilling values of determination, teamwork, and discipline in the next generation. His leadership philosophy—rooted in hard work, resilience, and respect—shapes both his professional projects and his commitment to youth and community development.

Media Contact:

Security Headquarters Inc.

20 Elm Street, Oakland, NJ 07436

[email protected]

(201) 337-8989

Media Contact

Kyle Zyskowski, Security headquarters, 1 9733906182, [email protected], https://www.facebook.com/sechqnj/

SOURCE Security headquarters