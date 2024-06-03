Security Laminate Company Safe Haven Defense Joins ZeroNow School Safety Alliance to Revolutionize Campus Security

Safe Haven Defense was formed after the devastating shooting at Margory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, by educator Kacey Johnson and former SWAT Breacher and vehicle collision reconstructionist Steven Johnson. Its laminates address the vulnerability of glass doors and windows. Safe Haven Defense has joined the ZeroNow collaboration of educators, law enforcement, security professionals and technology companies to share information and ideas to bring the number of violent incidents in schools to zero.

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ZeroNow, an alliance of the safety community created to prevent violence in schools, is proud to welcome Safe Haven Defense as an Industry Partner.

Safe Haven Defense was formed by educator Kacey Johnson and former SWAT Breacher and vehicle collision reconstructionist Steven Johnson after the devastating shooting at Margory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. At the time, products to address the vulnerability of glass doors and windows that were both effective and affordable didn't exist. Steven applied his accident reconstruction experience to understand the physics of what it would take to stop the bullets, not just alter their ballistics.

"What Safe Haven has done with glass laminates puts an important security measure within the reach of many more school systems," said Ara Bagdasarian, CEO and Co-Founder of ZeroNow. "Preventing forced entries in schools is a big step forward toward protecting our kids and educators. Safe Haven is an ideal collaborator in the ZeroNow community's effort to bring about real change."

"Kacey and I are extremely proud to have been considered and approved for a partnership with ZeroNow," said Steve Johnson, Co-Owner and Developer at Safe Haven Defense LLC. "With Kacey's 17 years in education and my 12 years in law enforcement, we believe we can assist the communication streams to advance the National Council of School Safety Directors and help them reach their classroom security goals."

ZeroNow was founded by technology partners Additional, Axis Communications, Axon, Omnilert and Status Solutions, along with campus safety nonprofit partners the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), NASPA (the Association of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education), Campus Safety Magazine and VTV Family Outreach Foundation.

About ZeroNow

ZeroNow is the safety community's movement to end harmful events in our schools. As a member-based non-profit, ZeroNow facilitates collaboration between industry, associations, and education partners to foster new solutions to keep our campuses safe and secure. In 2024, ZeroNow launched The National Council of School Safety Directors (NCSSD) to advocate for building a national standard, certification and continuing education program for School Safety Directors.

ZeroNow brings safety assets and education safety leaders together to establish the standards for campus safety technology. We drive a unified voice to educate policymakers on the need for increased investment in school safety. For more information, please visit ZeroNow.org.

About Safe Haven Defense

Safe Haven Defense manufactures security laminates that offer superior protection against glass breakage due to burglaries, hurricanes, bombs and even bullets.

Unlike most competing products, Safe Haven Defense laminates are applied onsite to existing windows in commercial, municipal and residential buildings, with virtually no disruption to activity. No special modifications or retrofitting are required. For more information, please visit safehavendefense.com.

Media Contact

Gigi Thompson Jarvis, ZeroNow, 1 7036083434, [email protected], www.zeronow.org

Beau Robins, Safe Haven Defense, 1 480-907-9774, [email protected], www.safehavendefense.com

SOURCE ZeroNow