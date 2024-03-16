Security Risk Advisors Hires Joe Cicero as Director of Strategic Alliances

The addition of Joe Cicero to the SRA team demonstrates SRA's investment in and commitment to their strategic partnerships. Post this

"Joining SRA marks a significant chapter in my journey to elevate cybersecurity resilience," said Joe. "With a track record of pioneering Microsoft's Defender Experts and advising top international firms on security, I'm eager to leverage my expertise at SRA. Here, I'll focus on strengthening partnerships and ensuring our clients are well-protected in the dynamic cyber landscape. I'm committed to upholding SRA's dedication to customer excellence, always having our customers' back."

Prior to joining SRA, Joe excelled as a Principal PM Manager at Microsoft. His deep connections within Microsoft engineering communities will ensure that SRA stays ahead of functional releases and unique value propositions, positioning the company as a leader in delivering innovative security solutions.

Preceding his corporate achievements, Joe was a dedicated history teacher in the Rochester City School District, leading technological transformation efforts and managing Google Workplace for Education. This unique blend of educational and tech industry experience equips Joe with a comprehensive understanding of both operational and partnership-building aspects of the tech world, which he will bring to his role at SRA.

Security Risk Advisors offers Purple Teams, Cloud Security, Penetration Testing, OT Security and 24x7x365 Cybersecurity Operations. Based in Philadelphia, SRA operates across the USA, Ireland and Australia. For more information, visit SRA's website at https://sra.io.

Douglas Webster, Security Risk Advisors, 1 215-867-9051, [email protected], https://sra.io

