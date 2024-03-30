Security Risk Advisors Hires Stephen Burke as Director of EMEA Relationships

Stephen's expertise will be instrumental in ensuring that SRA clients in these regions receive the highest standards of cyber security support, safeguarding their businesses against the ever-evolving digital threats. Post this

"Security Risk Advisors is a company I have greatly admired for over 13 years. Tim Wainwright [CEO of SRA] was one of my most trusted advisors, from when I was working with the Red and Purple teams running penetration tests and threat resilience benchmarks, to working with the incredible advisory blue team offering world class advice on how best to align with security standards." Stephen says, "Given that SRA now offers a 24/7/365 state of the art CSOC, when Tim and I discussed the possibility of working together, it was an opportunity too good to turn down. I am very excited to further expand our services and assist new and existing clients in EMEA."

As SRA continues to reinforce their international presence, Stephen's role will be pivotal in introducing the SRA portfolio of services and products to the EMEA market. His expertise will be instrumental in ensuring that SRA clients in these regions receive the highest standards of cyber security support, safeguarding their businesses against the ever-evolving digital threats.

About Security Risk Advisors

Security Risk Advisors offers Purple Teams, Cloud Security, Penetration Testing, OT Security and 24x7x365 Cybersecurity Operations. Based in Philadelphia, SRA operates across the USA, Ireland and Australia.

