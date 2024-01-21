Security Risk Advisors Unveils 2024 Test Plans for Cyber Threat Resilience Benchmarks

The Indexes serve as a highly effective tool for companies seeking to assess their cybersecurity posture against industry-specific threats and to understand how they stack up against their peers. Post this

SRA's innovative VECTR™ platform (https://vectr.io) facilitates the use of the Indexes through collaborative purple team exercises. The outcome is a Threat Resilience Benchmark™ (TRB) that organizations can leverage to quantitatively answer the critical question: "How do we compare with our peers?"

In addition to providing a framework for purple team assessments, SRA publishes a quarterly benchmark score for each Index. These scores offer organizations a dynamic and ongoing metric to gauge their progress and narrate their Threat Resilience story throughout the year.

The 2024 Threat Indexes are now available for free download at https://vectr.io/benchmarks. SRA encourages all organizations within the targeted sectors to use these resources to test their controls and prioritize investments in 2024.

"We are proud to introduce the 2024 Threat Indexes, which reflect our commitment to helping organizations stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving threat landscape," said Tim Wainwright, CEO at SRA. "The Indexes are excellent free resources built not just by SRA but with invaluable input from leading Intel, Hunt, Red, Blue and Purple leaders in each industry represented."

For more information about the 2024 Threat Indexes or to learn more about SRA's cybersecurity services, please contact [email protected].

