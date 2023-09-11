SecurityBridge And PwC Germany Announce Partnership To Protect SAP Systems

"Combining the SecurityBridge Platform with PwC's consulting services creates a unique offering for SAP customers seeking a tailored roadmap to improve and upkeep their security posture and maturity level." - Christoph Nagy, CEO, SecurityBridge Tweet this

Carsten Crantz, Director SAP Security, PwC Germany: "A proper and sustainable management of security risks in SAP is not a one-time exercise, but requires continuous management, monitoring and adjustment. When implementing necessary management structures and processes, our partnership with SecurityBridge enables us to bring a solution to our clients that supports them with automated and efficient measures."

Christoph Nagy, CEO of SecurityBridge: "We've built the SecurityBridge Platform to serve as a foundation for a holistic SAP security approach. Combining this technology with PwC's consulting services creates a unique offering for SAP customers seeking a tailored roadmap to improve and upkeep their security posture and maturity level."

Leveraging PwC's management expertise, SAP customers can design and implement security policies, processes, and controls that align with their business objectives and regulatory requirements. A guided approach enables SAP organizations to continuously improve their maturity level and adopt SecurityBridge efficiently.

About PwC Germany:

Our clients face diverse challenges, strive to put new ideas into practice and seek expert advice. They turn to us for comprehensive support and practical solutions that deliver maximum value. Whether for a global player, a family business or a public institution, we leverage all of our assets: experience, industry knowledge, high standards of quality, commitment to innovation, and the resources of our expert network in 152 countries. Building a trusting and cooperative relationship with our clients is particularly important to us – the better we know and understand our clients' needs, the more effectively we can support them. PwC Germany. More than 13,000 dedicated people at 21 locations. €2.61 billion in turnover. The leading auditing and consulting firm in Germany.

About SecurityBridge:

SecurityBridge is an SAP security platform provider developing tools to extend the SAP ecosystem. Unlike traditional security solutions, the company believes SAP applications and custom code will always be compromised despite diligent security and hygiene efforts. In response to this belief, SecurityBridge created its integrated real-time solution for constant monitoring. Powered by anomaly detection, the SecurityBridge platform can differentiate between accurate results and false positives so that security teams can better focus on real issues. For more information, please visit securitybridge.com.

Media Contact

Michael Emerton, Bridgeview Marketing, 603-305-3721, [email protected], https://bridgeviewmarketing.com/pr-as-a-service-praas/

Alina Gerhards, PwC, +49 160 90322758, [email protected], pwc.com

SOURCE SecurityBridge