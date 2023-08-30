SecurityBridge Heats Up ASUG Event: Bill Oliver To Discuss SAP Cybersecurity For The Oil, Gas, and Energy Sector

"In the oil and gas industries, SAP systems are the lifeblood of operations, managing vast amounts of data and intricate workflows. Reducing attack vectors for these systems is not just a technical necessity; it's a strategic imperative." SecurityBridge's Technical Director of Americas, Bill Oliver Tweet this

Given the importance of SAP systems in oil and gas operations and the ever-evolving nature of cybersecurity threats, SAP cybersecurity is a crucial topic of discussion at ASUG events. Oliver will underscore this importance through his session titled "A Holistic Approach To SAP Cybersecurity In Today's World."

With a commendable track record spanning over 20 years in SAP cybersecurity and auditing, Oliver will address event attendees on September 15th from 10:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. CT. His insights will focus on understanding the pivotal SAP cybersecurity pillars and mastering them to fortify systems against contemporary security threats. The session discussion will also include:

Hardening SAP Security (security configuration)

SAP Patch Management (addressing known security concerns)

Reviewing Custom Code for Security Vulnerabilities

Security Monitoring (real-time threat surveillance)

