SecurityBridge Introduces Privileged Access Management (PAM): Advanced SAP Security Enhanced With Seamless Superuser Oversight

SecurityBridge, a leading global provider of SAP security solutions, today announced its Privileged Access Management (PAM) module, part of the SecurityBridge Platform. The new module brings a streamlined approach to PAM and Superuser Tracking to simplify SAP security.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SecurityBridge's PAM module is a self-service app that leverages a named user (no impersonation) to request privileged access sessions while hyperlogging all actions. Users faced with critical issues in a productive SAP system can now swiftly act with superuser permissions. In addition, the SAP admin can request a privileged access session via the SecurityBridge self-service app to execute actions under their user name, with heightened security to closely monitor essential superuser activities.