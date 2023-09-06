SecurityBridge Introduces Privileged Access Management (PAM): Advanced SAP Security Enhanced With Seamless Superuser Oversight

SecurityBridge, a leading global provider of SAP security solutions, today announced its Privileged Access Management (PAM) module, part of the SecurityBridge Platform. The new module brings a streamlined approach to PAM and Superuser Tracking to simplify SAP security.
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SecurityBridge's PAM module is a self-service app that leverages a named user (no impersonation) to request privileged access sessions while hyperlogging all actions. Users faced with critical issues in a productive SAP system can now swiftly act with superuser permissions. In addition, the SAP admin can request a privileged access session via the SecurityBridge self-service app to execute actions under their user name, with heightened security to closely monitor essential superuser activities.
Compared to other solutions, SecurityBridge's PAM module offers fast and straightforward management for granting privileged access, especially in emergencies. There are no restrictions regarding the number of parallel active users, and individuals can be tracked before, during, and after privileged access sessions—simplifying any investigative process. Additional benefits include:
- Full Audit Trail: Allows SAP customers to have a complete audit record while executing security-critical functions.
- Simplified Provisioning: Introducing a self-service app that revolutionizes assigning elevated user privileges.
- Reduced Dependency on SAP_ALL: There's no longer a need to rely on SAP superuser privileges consistently.
"Identifying and investigating threats is paramount for SAP security analysts," said Christoph Nagy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityBridge. "Our new PAM module helps these analysts by delving into the granular privilege access details through hyperlogging, making it seamless to track user actions and deeply understand their behavior."
SecurityBridge is an SAP Security Platform provider developing tools to extend the SAP ecosystem. The company takes a radically different approach to traditional security solutions, believing SAP applications and custom code will be infiltrated no matter how diligently security hygiene is applied. In response to this belief, SecurityBridge created its integrated real-time solution for constant monitoring. Powered by anomaly detection, the SecurityBridge platform can differentiate between accurate results and false positives so that security teams can better focus on real issues. For more information, please visit securitybridge.com.
