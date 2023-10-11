SecurityBridge Webinar to Demystify SAP Compliance for NIST and CISA

SecurityBridge, a leading global provider of SAP security solutions, has announced it will be holding a webinar to provide SAP users, business leaders, and security professionals with the valuable insights needed to ensure compliance with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) regulations.
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Mastering NIST & CISA Compliance for SAP" will take place on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST. Registration is now open on the SecurityBridge website and there is no cost to attend.
NIST's and CISA's globally recognized standards for cybersecurity set the bar for safeguarding all sorts of critical infrastructure, including the SAP software used at many of the world's largest organizations. However, the regulations from these two US government bodies can be complex and difficult to navigate. The NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) and CISA's Cybersecurity Performance Goals (CPGs) have presented many challenges for security professionals—at times they can feel overwhelming.
Fortunately, Bill Oliver, Technical Director for the Americas at SecurityBridge and Barry Snow, SecurityBridge's North America Sales Engineer, will guide attendees through these regulatory frameworks and show how platforms like SecurityBridge can make the often headache-inducing compliance process easier than ever.
Professionals attending the webinar will:
- Explore the difference between NIST and CISA and how their alignment simplifies their compliance efforts and improves their SAP cybersecurity resilience
- Learn all about the regulatory applicability of these entities' frameworks and guidelines when it comes to SAP Systems
- Gain insight into how the SecurityBridge Platform can help them assess the security and conformity of their SAP environment with the NIST CSF
- Receive a helpful white paper with the most up-to-date security updates following the webinar and have the ability to follow up with SecurityBridge experts with any additional questions.
"In today's digital landscape, there are threats around every corner—that's what NIST and CISA help us safeguard against," said Oliver. "Any regulatory environment can appear daunting at first, but there are tools and methods for security experts to reliably clear compliance hurdles. Any organization using SAP to process important business information like customer data knows how vital those systems are to their everyday operations; keeping them secure and compliant with regulations is a crucial task that requires vigilance and planning. This webinar is a great opportunity to ensure that companies are on the right track toward compliance in 2024 and beyond."
Anyone interested in attending can register here prior to the 17th. Registration is free and all attendees will leave with actionable knowledge they can use to guide their organization to an enhanced security posture, as well as a white paper with further useful insights.
About SecurityBridge
SecurityBridge is an SAP Security Platform provider developing tools to extend the SAP ecosystem. The company takes a radically different approach to traditional security solutions, believing SAP applications and custom code will be infiltrated no matter how diligently security hygiene is applied. In response to this belief, SecurityBridge created its integrated real-time solution for constant monitoring. Powered by anomaly detection, the SecurityBridge platform can differentiate between accurate results and false positives so that security teams can better focus on real issues. For more information, please visit securitybridge.com.
