Sedona Learning Solutions Unveils Learning Management System (LMS) to Streamline Healthcare Organization's Learning Delivery and Management

"We believe learning management should not be complicated — assign it, learn it, track it… it should be that simple!" Post this

Key Features of Sedona Learning Solutions' LMS:

Administrative Efficiency: Sedona Learning Solutions' LMS focuses on functionality, eliminating the complexities of managing learning programs. It is a tool that empowers administrators to effortlessly assign, track, and manage training.

Effortless Course Management: Administrators can easily create, upload, and manage courses, providing learners with a structured and engaging learning experience. This flexibility allows for tailoring content specific to organizational requirements.

Automated Training Completion Tracking: The LMS automatically tracks and reports on training completions with clear total and percentage data - reducing the administrative burden.

Round-the-Clock Support: Sedona Learning Solutions offers 24/7 customer support, ensuring organizations receive assistance if needed.

The launch of this new LMS represents a significant step forward for Sedona Learning Solutions. It showcases the company's commitment to delivering educational technology that meets the evolving needs of businesses and institutions in the digital age.

"Our new Learning Management System is an affordable solution for your eLearning training program needs. It offers a user-friendly and intuitive user interface for efficiently managing, assigning, and tracking your eLearning content." Linda Privette, Sr. Clinical Informaticist at Sedona Learning Solutions said. "We believe learning management should not be complicated — assign it, learn it, track it… it should be that simple!"

Sedona Learning Solutions invites businesses, educational institutions, and organizations of all sizes to explore the possibilities of their newly released LMS. To learn more about the product and experience it firsthand, please visit https://www.iatric.com/sedona-learning-solutions.

About Sedona Learning Solutions:

Sedona Learning Solutions is a trusted leader in providing innovative eLearning educational solutions to organizations across various healthcare industries. With a passion for enabling efficient learning and development, they continually strive to offer advanced technology solutions that empower clients to achieve their educational goals. To learn more, please visit https://www.iatric.com/sedona-learning-solutions. Connect with Sedona Learning Solutions on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Kate Miller, Sedona Learning Solutions, 1 405-696-0029, [email protected], https://www.iatric.com/sedona-learning-solutions

SOURCE Sedona Learning Solutions