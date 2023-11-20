See How it's Done: Case Studies on Patient Experience Design, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to design trials with a patient experience approach. The featured speakers will discuss how to consider data that is important to patient communities. Attendees will examine a protocol for patient experience optimization and learn how to apply real-life examples to their study.
TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designing clinical trials around the patient and their experience produces better trials, but what does that really mean, and how is it actually accomplished? How can you be sure you're collecting data of interest to patient communities? Many common strategies have minimal impact or inadvertently create new challenges for patients. If the trial doesn't work for patients in their everyday lives, then no recruitment or retention plan can guarantee your study will generate the data you need.
In this webinar, you'll hear from experts dedicated to creating accessible studies that capture the data sponsors need to move to the next stage in product development. Hear from clinical development professionals who have worked with sponsors across therapeutic areas, phases and modalities to dig into the details of their protocols, examine their application and ultimately design trials that work for diverse patients. The clinical development professionals will be joined by a patient advocate who recently collected extensive patient and researcher community data, which will be used to inform clinical development for GLUT1 deficiency syndrome. Together, the featured speakers will dive into real-world examples from their work that you can apply to your program, showing how to de-risk your protocol and truly design your trial with the patient in mind.
In this webinar, attendees will learn how to:
- Design trials with a patient experience approach
- Consider data that is important to patient communities
- Examine a protocol for patient experience optimization
- Apply real-life examples to your study
Join Daniel A. Perez, CCRP, Global Head of Patient Experience, Diversity & Inclusion, Worldwide Clinical Trials; Juliane K. Mills, MS, MPH, Therapeutic Strategy Lead, Rare Disease, Worldwide Clinical Trials; and Sandra Ojeda, Science Director, Glut1 Deficiency Foundation, for the live webinar on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit See How it's Done: Case Studies on Patient Experience Design.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article