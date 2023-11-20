See How it's Done: Case Studies on Patient Experience Design, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to design trials with a patient experience approach. The featured speakers will discuss how to consider data that is important to patient communities. Attendees will examine a protocol for patient experience optimization and learn how to apply real-life examples to their study.

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designing clinical trials around the patient and their experience produces better trials, but what does that really mean, and how is it actually accomplished? How can you be sure you're collecting data of interest to patient communities? Many common strategies have minimal impact or inadvertently create new challenges for patients. If the trial doesn't work for patients in their everyday lives, then no recruitment or retention plan can guarantee your study will generate the data you need.