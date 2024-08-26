See How Jesus Cares For His Bride As Both Bridegroom And Builder

"The concept of the Builder of all creation (Jesus) and His great love for His Bride/family has been a motivating theme in me for years. The two greatest commandments, His last words on earth and to the church in Revelation are all about us loving Him and each other" Post this

"The concept of the Builder of all creation (Jesus) and His great love for His Bride/family has been a motivating theme in me for years. The two greatest commandments, His last words on earth and to the church in Revelation are all about us loving Him and each other," said Vine.

Leslie Vine enjoys family and friend gatherings, games and laughter, meeting new people, nature walks, bird watching from their porch, and admiring God's handiwork in His creation, and always has a journal and Bible close at hand. She is a retired school teacher, and between public and Christian School, adult ESL and Bible studies, she has taught all ages from pre-school to senior adults, and even helped pioneer a Christian school. Vine resides with her husband of 54 years in Greenville, South Carolina.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Builder & The Bride is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

