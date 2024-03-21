See Live Demos of PI's Photonics / SiP / Fiber Alignment Technology at OFC in San Diego, Starting March 24

Experience high-speed alignment engines for the photonics and fiber optics industry, ideal for SiP wafer probing, device packaging and lens alignment, in PI's booth #4301.

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI will demonstrate the world's fastest photonics alignment engines and fiber optic alignment algorithms. Leveraging a combination of precision mechanics, advanced motion controllers, and embedded alignment algorithms, PI assists customers in improving production economics to participate in the rapidly growing Silicon Photonics market.

Choice of Alignment Engine: Mechanical Stacks, Air Bearing, and Hexapods

Depending on the application, customers can choose between compact, stacked alignment systems with mechanical bearings or air bearings, and hexapod-based 6-DOF alignment engines, which are the gold standard in SiP wafer probing.

Fastest First-Light Search applied to Free Space Optical Communication

Another new demonstration showcases the application of PI's ground-breaking first-light search algorithm in free space optical communication. The ultrafast PILightning dubbed algorithm enables quick lock-on followed by power optimization and tracking algorithms to maintain maximum optical power.

Can't make it to San Diego to experience our technology? You can look at a variety of performance automation, photonics, and nanopositioning applications covered by PI system technologies »here.

Industries Served

Photonics, Silicon Photonics, Fiber Optics, Optics, Semiconductors, Free Space Optical Communication

