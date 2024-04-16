See On-the-Go Engraving with the xTool at Woodcraft Stores

Woodcraft brings portable engraving to the woodworking arena with the xTool Laser Cutter and Engraver, the fastest laser for on-the-go personalization.
PARKERSBURG, W. Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laser engraving just got a whole lot easier, quicker and more portable thanks to the xTool F1 Portable Laser Engraver. The machine and accessories are now available at Woodcraft. As the only woodworking retailer in the U.S. to carry the F1, Woodcraft stores will also be the only place to see on-site demos.
"This is one of the hottest tools on the market," said Beth Coffey, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "The F1 lets you do more things with more materials. We are excited to bring this new technology into our stores and offer a place for people to see its versatility in action."
Woodworkers, crafters and makers of all skill levels, including Etsy sellers, love the F1 Engraver System for engraving on the go. The portable machine allows for fast on-site engraving at craft shows, fairs and markets on a variety of materials. Cutting boards, coasters, tumblers, pens, mugs, jewelry and more can be customized in minutes with incredible detail.
PORTABLE AND VERSATILE
Benefits and features of the xTool F1 Portable Laser Engraver include:
- Use anywhere – fully enclosed cover protects eyes from laser lights and safely contains odors associated with engraving, meeting safety standards.
- High portability
- Dual lasers engrave on almost all materials – wood, leather, glass, rock, paper, metals and plastics, and cut through up to 8mm of wood and 5mm of acrylic
- User-friendly software works with your smartphone, tablet or laptop
- More than 1,000 step-by-step project tutorials, 500+ free images and free design resources are available
NOT JUST A MAKER SPACE – THE PLACE FOR MAKERS
Woodcraft is not only one of the nation's oldest and largest suppliers of quality woodworking tools and supplies, it's also a place for makers. "We invite anyone interested in exploring their creativity and learning new skills to step inside a Woodcraft store to see all the technology we have for working with wood and other materials," Coffey said. "We offer so many brands that woodworkers and makers love: WoodRiver, Next Wave CNC, JET, Powermatic, BESSEY, Total Boat, SawStop, FESTOOL and Titebond. Check with your local store for a demo schedule to get inspired for your next project and see the xTool at work!"
The xTool F1 and accessories are available at the 73 Woodcraft retail stores across the country and online at woodcraft.com.
For more information about Woodcraft, please contact the store nearest you, visit woodcraft.com or call (800) 535-4482. To learn about Woodcraft franchise opportunities, visit woodcraftfranchise.com or email [email protected].
