SEE Through Lenses: A Visionary Photography Contest Built on Storytelling, Sustainability, and Global Connection

The Society of Entrepreneurs & Ecology U.S. (SEE U.S.), in collaboration with Foundations 20, the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences, proudly opens SEE Through Lenses, a global photography competition inviting submissions from around the world.

The contest invites storytellers from every continent, whether amateur or professional, to submit up to three images that powerfully convey messages of environmental stewardship, cultural heritage, and social justice. The mission behind SEE Through Lenses is simple yet transformative: to inspire public engagement through visual storytelling. By weaving together compelling narratives with striking imagery, the contest seeks to elevate local voices, amplify ecological awareness, and spark global dialogue.

An international jury composed of globally recognized leaders—each invited on the basis of exceptional achievements in sustainability, science, culture, and the visual arts—will evaluate submissions. The panel brings together distinguished figures whose professional excellence and influence set them apart as authorities in their fields. Under the guidance of this esteemed jury—Kyle Obermann, award-winning conservation photographer; Katrin Harvey, Secretary General of Foundations 20; Dr. Mbongiseni Buthelezi, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation; Chenelle Bonavito Martinez, Vice President of the New York Academy of Sciences; and Song Zhao, President of SEE U.S.—each entry will undergo a rigorous process featuring independent review, virtual deliberation, and documented final judgment. During September 2025, each juror will independently assess finalists before joining a structured virtual deliberation to select the top awardees. The winners will be unveiled on September 25 in New York City, coinciding with the 80th United Nations General Assembly, when the chosen works will be showcased on global platforms to elevate environmental dialogue through art.

"Photography is not only about what the eye sees—it's about what the heart feels and what the world needs to hear," said Song Zhao, judge of the contest "Through SEE Through Lenses, we aim to nurture a global community of storytellers whose work inspires action and uplifts humanity."

All winning images will be featured in a global online exhibition and promoted across partner platforms, amplifying the stories behind each photograph. Submissions are open until August 15, 2025. Full contest details, submission guidelines, and jury information are available at https://see-foundation.com/photographaward.

