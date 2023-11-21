SeeChange Technologies Raises £8M in Seed Extension Funding to Transform Global Retail with Visual AI

Our new investors' participation is a strong endorsement of the unique and proven capabilities of SeeWare for the global retail ecosystem. With our expertise in applying AI to the real world and our focus on collaboration, we deliver a safer, seamless experience for retailers. Post this

SeeChange's award-winning Visual AI platform, SeeWare®, provides:

Intelligent and connected systems for stores

Faster and better checkouts

Preemptive stockout management

Capabilities to decrease theft and make stores safer for employees and shoppers

The SeeWare platform processes video from retailers' existing hardware and is easily deployed and scaled across the retail enterprise.

Working collaboratively with partners to connect in-store CCTV, checkouts and POS systems, SeeWare has been successfully piloted and commercially trialed by global retail customers, and is fully integrated into Diebold Nixdorf's checkouts.

In connection with this funding, SeeChange announced the appointment of Richard Irving as Chairman. Based in Silicon Valley, Irving co-founded Pond Venture Partners and has 40 years' international operating and venture capital experience in building startups to successful levels of scale and impact.

"I am pleased to welcome our new investors. Their participation is a strong endorsement of the unique and proven capabilities of our SeeWare platform for the entire global retail ecosystem. With our expertise in applying AI to the real world and our focus on collaboration, we deliver a safer, seamless experience for retailers, their staff and customers. This funding will expand customer commercial deployments and strengthen our commercial and support teams, enabling us to make a greater impact on the retail industry," said Jason Souloglou, SeeChange co-founder and CEO.

"AI is reshaping the world as we know it and SeeChange's groundbreaking technology is positioned to revolutionize the retail landscape," said Krishna Visvanathan, General Partner at Crane Venture Partners. "By providing retailers with real-time visual insights to enhance security and optimize their spaces, SeeChange is poised to redefine what's possible in the retail industry and beyond.''

About SeeChange Technologies: SeeChange Technologies is a world leader in real-time AI-powered recognition systems, with expertise in making complex, state-of-the-art AI technology simple to deploy and scale in the real world. SeeChange was founded in 2018 as a subsidiary of Arm Holdings and became independent in 2021 with investment from Crane Venture Partners. With an initial focus on solutions for retail, SeeChange is on a mission to help humanity thrive through the power of visual AI technology. For more information, visit http://seechange.com.

