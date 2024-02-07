Seed to Roots Youth Arts Performance and Art Show: A Celebration of Talent and Diversity with Support from the Governor's Office

Desirée Tucker, Executive Director of Women Solve, shared her excitement, "This event is a testament to our youth's ability to celebrate and elevate the rich narrative of Black History through their artistic talents." Post this

Desirée Tucker, Executive Director of Women Solve, shared her excitement: "Having the support of Mr. Yancey and the Governor's Office is an incredible honor. Their participation not only recognizes the achievements of our students but also reflects the importance of arts and cultural diversity in building a vibrant community. This event is a testament to our youth's ability to celebrate and elevate the rich narrative of Black History through their artistic talents."

The showcase will feature a variety of performances by students from Frederick County, each dedicated to honoring Black History and culture through artistic expression.

Community members are encouraged to support these emerging artists by attending the event. Tickets can be purchased at the Weinberg Center website. The goal of selling 1,000 tickets will contribute towards significant scholarship funds, fostering the artistic journey of participating students.

The community is invited to an evening of inspiration and celebration, supporting a new generation of artists and their contributions to the cultural landscape.

About Seed to Roots:

Seed to Roots is an annual youth arts performance and art showcase that celebrates Black History and culture through various artistic expressions. The event provides a platform for Frederick County K-12 grade students to exhibit their creative talents and pay homage to Black History. Seed to Roots is a Women Solve program dedicated to fostering creativity, promoting diversity, and inspiring young artists to reach their full potential.

