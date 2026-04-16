Seedsman Evolves Beyond Seed Retail With Launch of New Global Grower Community

"Our evolution is about fully supporting that journey and bringing home gardeners, small-scale growers and others together to share the art, the science and the everyday joy of cultivation," said Tom Raikes, Seedsman founder and CEO. Post this

A Natural Evolution of Heritage

For more than two decades, Seedsman has helped shape the cannabis industry through its leadership in genetics, including the early introduction of auto-flowering and CBD varieties to market and its longstanding commitment to preserving heirloom, landrace, and breeder-developed strains from around the world.

Today, Seedsman is building on what it has long stood for. The company is dedicated to making the benefits of cultivation tangible by helping people build knowledge, confidence, skill and connection through better genetics, trusted information and shared experiences.

"Seedsman has always been rooted in a profound respect for cannabis genetics and the growers who bring those genetics to life," said Tom Raikes, Seedsman founder and CEO. "We believe that gardening does so much more than yield a harvest. It supports mental wellbeing, rewards patience, and provides a deeply satisfying connection to the natural world. Our evolution is about fully supporting that journey and bringing home gardeners, small-scale growers and others together to share the art, the science and the everyday joy of cultivation."

Growing as Craft and Connection

At the heart of the Enrich Life ethos is the understanding that growing is inherently meaningful. It is not only about practical yields; it is about the ritual, the craft, continuous learning, and the undeniable sense of progress that comes with tending to a plant over time.

Seedsman's evolution champions this culture. By moving beyond a purely retail focus, the company aims to support cultivators at every stage, helping them to deepen their expertise and find mutual encouragement through grower-to-grower exchange.

The Seedsman Community

Serving as living proof of these values in action, the Seedsman Community is a dedicated space where cultivators from around the world can connect, learn, and grow together.

More than just an add-on forum, the community platform is where the Enrich Life philosophy becomes visible. It features detailed grow journals, shared advice, real grower stories, peer-to-peer knowledge exchange, and a celebration of the craft. Designed for serious cultivators as well as those taking their very first steps in gardening, the platform demonstrates that individual learning is always strengthened by shared experience and mutual encouragement.

"The act of nurturing a plant from seed to harvest gives so much back to the grower," Raikes added. "It teaches mindfulness, establishes a grounding routine, and offers a tremendous sense of accomplishment. We wanted to create a genuine home for that experience. The Seedsman Community matters because when growers exchange their stories, questions, and successes, everyone's craft improves. We are here to fully support that shared growth."

The launch reinforces Seedsman's longstanding mission to preserve and advance cannabis genetics while supporting a more inclusive, knowledgeable, and connected community of growers.

For more information, visit Seedsman.com. Join the Seedsman Community here.

About Seedsman

Seedsman is a global leader in cannabis genetics and seed distribution, founded in 2002 with a mission to preserve, protect and advance the cannabis gene pool. For more than 20 years, Seedsman has served growers worldwide with one of the industry's most diverse libraries of authentic genetics, including heirloom, landrace, and breeder developed strains. Through its Enrich Life philosophy, Seedsman is expanding its heritage into a comprehensive home for horticulture, cultivation culture and grower education. To learn more, visit www.seedsman.com, join the Seedsman Community at https://community.seedsman.com/. Follow Seedsman on Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube and Reddit.

Media Contact

Steve Hoffman, Compass Natural PR & Marketing, 1 303-807-1042, [email protected], www.compassnaturalmarketing.com

SOURCE Seedsman