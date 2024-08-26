SeekHer Foundation Launches #WeHearHer Conversation Week and Introduces New Advocacy Volunteer Program

By creating safe peer-led spaces for ongoing dialogue, #WeHearHer Chapters will continue to empower women beyond the conversation week and foster lasting change within local communities and workplaces. Post this

By creating safe peer-led spaces for ongoing dialogue, #WeHearHer Chapters will continue to empower women beyond the conversation week and foster lasting change within local communities and workplaces. Individuals passionate about women's mental health are encouraged to register to lead their own Corporate or Community Chapters. Chapter Leads will receive access to guided resources and support from SeekHer to host their own conversations during #WeHearHer Conversation Week and beyond.

"Women deserve workplaces where they can lead and thrive," said Dr. Monica Mo, founder and Executive Director of SeekHer Foundation. "It's time to shed the culture of silence and create a future where our voices are heard. Through our #WeHearHer Chapters program, we are empowering women to advocate for and champion open dialogue to co-create supportive environments that make a lasting impact on women's experiences in the workplace and beyond."

As an extension of the #WeHearHer Advocacy Council, a growing coalition of nearly 500 advocates, brands, and non-profits, #WeHearHer Conversation Week challenges the culture of silence that hinders women's workplace success. The initiative calls on leaders and organizations to create supportive environments that foster open dialogue and empower women.

OLLY, a leading wellness brand driving social impact through women's wellness and workplace mental health initiatives, is a long-time supporter of SeekHer Foundation's work.

"Having open and honest conversations, both in and out of the workplace is crucial in creating environments where people feel like they can be their most authentic selves," said Hanneke Willenborg, CEO of OLLY. "SeekHer is doing the important work of driving this goal forward, and we're continually inspired by the work they do for women and destigmatizing mental health."

Organizations and individuals are invited to participate and attend Shedding the Silence to Power Progress, a free virtual roundtable discussion hosted by SeekHer on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at noon PT. The roundtable will feature industry leaders discussing employee resource groups (ERGs) and organizational strategies to overcome workplace silence and accelerate progress toward a more inclusive future.

Visit seekher.org/wehearher to learn more about #WeHearHer Conversation Week and RSVP for the Aug. 28 event. Get involved by downloading the #WeHearHer Conversation Toolkit or hosting a #WeHearHer Conversation Circle.

About SeekHer Foundation

SeekHer Foundation is a non-profit organization on a mission to power more women for the greater good. By partnering with advocates and allied organizations, we're bridging the gender gap of mental health through advocacy, research and support for women-led communities to shift cultural norms holding women back from their well-being and success. SeekHer is an advocacy project powered by WellSeek, a social impact collective that's reimagining communities and workplaces to better support women's mental health.

