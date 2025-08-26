SeekHer Foundation Launches 'Women Who LEAD Fund' on Women's Equality Day

When women lead from lived experience, they disrupt the norms that undervalue emotional labor and reimagine gender equality through care-centered leadership. Post this

"I didn't set out to build an organization with SeekHer – I set out to heal," said Dr. Monica Mo, SeekHer's founder and executive director. "It became the space I needed to reclaim my story. Now, I want other women to create spaces that reflect their own truths. Because when we feel safe in our stories, we become powerful stewards of care by helping others feel safe to share theirs too."

Through intentional storytelling, digital dialogue, and community reflection, the #WeHearHer campaign confronts the culture of silence that isolates women, especially in workplaces, caregiving roles, and leadership spaces. The Women Who LEAD Fund expands this movement by investing in peer-led spaces where lived experience is not only validated, but uplifted. By providing both mentorship and microfunding support to emerging women leaders, the initiative honors the emotional labor and lived wisdom that fuel healing-centered leadership.

According to the 2025 SeekHer Shift Report, 84% of women report suffering in silence, minimizing their emotional needs to avoid burdening others. In response, SeekHer is deepening its commitment to emotional equity by equipping women with tools, funding, and community to lead from truth – and disrupt the norms that undervalue emotional labor.

"Women's wellness has long been overlooked, but that's changing," said Hanneke Willenborg, CEO at OLLY. "Supporting SeekHer's research-driven advocacy model reflects our brand's belief that emotional well-being and access to support are essential to helping women thrive on their own terms."

"Mental health care is a basic human right, and it must be accessible, inclusive, and community-led," added Kristy Andreasen, Marketing Manager at Chubbies. "We're proud to amplify SeekHer's healing-centered approach that uplifts women's voices, advances emotional well-being, and drives systemic change toward gender equity."

As the fund grows, SeekHer invites brands, funders, and mental health advocates to co-invest in expanding access to women-led #WeHearHer Chapters nationwide. Because emotional equity isn't just a value – it's the foundation of gender equality. When women lead from lived experience, they ignite movements, disrupt norms, and build communities where care is power.

To learn more about #WeHearHer Conversation Week and Women Who LEAD, visit www.seekher.org/wehearher and follow @seekherorg on Instagram.

About SeekHer Foundation

SeekHer Foundation is a non-profit organization on a mission to bridge the gender gap in mental health through advocacy, research, and community-based leadership. Through its annual SeekHer Shift Report, national campaigns, and grassroots programs, SeekHer supports women in reclaiming emotional agency, well-being, and leadership rooted in lived experience. SeekHer is an advocacy project powered by WellSeek, a social impact collective that's reimagining communities and workplaces to better support women's mental health. Learn more at seekher.org.

Media Contact

Kate Abbott, SeekHer Foundation, 1 510-621-7223, [email protected], www.seekher.org

SOURCE SeekHer Foundation