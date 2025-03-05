SeekHer Foundation's Report Charts Path to Collective Healing for Women's Mental Health in a Changing World

This recognition – that the well-being of women is inextricably linked to the well-being of society – underscores the urgency of dismantling the power structures that perpetuate inequality. Post this

Insights from this year's report reveal:

Mental Health is Still a Major Concern, but Help-Seeking is Rising: Although 61% of women experience mental health challenges at some point in their lives, a 32% increase in women feeling comfortable seeking support signals a powerful shift toward destigmatization.

Societal Pressures Exacerbate Mental Health Challenges: Women are facing a mental health crisis fueled by societal pressures. From economic anxieties (67%) and political & social instability (54%) to the widespread perception of corporate interests over public good (48%), these factors are taking a heavy toll, negatively affecting 32% of women overall.

Systemic Inequities Deepen the Impact of Discrimination: Persistent systemic discrimination and marginalization are not abstract concepts; they are realities that disproportionately burden Black, Hispanic/Latinx, Asian, and multiracial women, who experience negative well-being impacts at 1.5 to 2 times the rate of white women.

Generational Differences Drive Change: Gen Z women are at the forefront, up to three times more likely than previous generations to challenge harmful health stereotypes. In the workplace, Gen Z and Millennials are up to twice as likely to prioritize both relationship-building and inclusion advocacy, demonstrating a major shift toward community care.

LGBTQ+ Women Experience Heightened Societal Pressures: LGBTQ+ women face amplified pressure to conform – up to 1.8 times greater for meeting family expectations and up to 1.9 times greater for adhering to restrictive gender roles – highlighting the need for specialized, affirming support.

"Understanding the complex realities of women's mental health is essential to creating meaningful change," said Hanneke Willenborg, CEO of OLLY Wellness. "The SeekHer Shift Report provides women the knowledge and important resources they need to prioritize their own well-being. When women are empowered to care for themselves on their own terms, they become powerful agents of change, creating a more supportive world for all."

Download the 2025 SeekHer Shift Report at seekher.org/seekher-shift for data-driven insights into individual healing and its connection to community change. Join OLLY and Dr. Mo at Create & Cultivate's Future Summit on March 9 in Austin, Texas during SXSW for a powerful conversation about women's wellness on their own terms.

About SeekHer Foundation

SeekHer Foundation is a non-profit organization on a mission to power more women for the greater good. By partnering with advocates and allied organizations, we're bridging the gender gap of mental health through advocacy, research and support for women-led communities to shift cultural norms holding women back from their well-being and success. SeekHer is an advocacy project powered by WellSeek, a social impact collective that's reimagining communities and workplaces to better support women's mental health.

