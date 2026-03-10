SeekHer's 2026 Report Unveils the Emotional Equity Index to Rebuild Connection in a Divided World

In a divided world, emotional equity is not optional; it's the foundation for rebuilding trust, connection, and collective stability. Post this

"We've reached a point where ignoring emotional repair is no longer an option — the cost is showing up in our relationships, our communities, and our sense of safety," said SeekHer Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Monica Mo. "Emotional equity is the lens we need to make belonging a shared reality rather than a conditional one."

Key findings from the 2026 SeekHer Shift Report:

Emotional Strain is Nearly Universal, but Unevenly Carried: Nearly everyone feels the emotional weight of today's climate, but the burden is not shared equally. Only 11% of women report being unaffected, compared to 15% of men — and just 2% of gender‑diverse individuals. The EEI shows how identity, safety, and access to support shape who absorbs the greatest strain.





The Gender Divide of Repair and Responsibility: The EEI's largest gaps emerge in readiness to offer emotional support and the load of relational responsibility, reflecting how emotional labor and expectations fall differently across genders. Within this broader pattern, constructive anger expression shows lower activation among men (38.1% vs. 45% of women), underscoring how gendered norms influence which repair skills feel available or encouraged.





Emotional Suppression is Widespread, but Driven by Different Pressures: Despite increased dialogue around mental health, 83% of women hide or minimize their emotions to avoid burdening others — a five‑year pattern rooted in expectations of steadiness and self‑sacrifice. Suppression is a shared experience across genders, but the forces behind it differ: men face norms that discourage vulnerability, while gender‑diverse individuals navigate heightened stigma and safety concerns.





Caregiving Responsibilities Intensify Emotional Load Across Generations: Nearly three‑quarters of women (73.3%) identify as current or former caregivers — the highest of any gender group — supporting children, parents, partners, and extended networks across their lives. These multigenerational roles shape emotional bandwidth and influence how and when women feel able to seek support.





Connection & Belonging are More Fragile in a Polarized Climate: Nearly 1 in 2 women (48%) report difficulties with social connection, reflecting how polarization and fragmentation erode the conditions needed for openness, trust and community. Gender‑diverse individuals report the highest levels of strain across nearly every domain as they navigate heightened emotional and structural barriers simply to exist, belong, and be heard.

"Emotional well‑being shapes how we live, work, and show up for one another. The SeekHer Shift report is a powerful reminder that the emotional load carried disproportionately by women isn't just a personal burden — it reflects deeper systemic inequities we all have a responsibility to address," said Hanneke Willenborg, CEO of OLLY Wellness. "At OLLY, we believe destigmatizing mental health is essential to building a more emotionally equitable world. Everyone deserves the support, understanding, and space they need to truly thrive."

We are at a pivotal moment where emotional well‑being can no longer be treated as an individual task, but as a collective responsibility. The EEI shows that the emotional load of today's climate is unevenly carried, and closing the emotional gender gap will require workplaces, policymakers and communities to recognize and redistribute the weight of care. But recognition alone is not enough — we must rebuild the emotional and social infrastructures that have long been stretched thin, shifting from extraction to investment and creating conditions where people feel safe, supported and connected. This is the work of repair: strengthening the systems that hold us so individuals don't have to hold everything alone.

Download the 2026 SeekHer Shift Report at seekher.org/seekher-shift for data‑driven insights into the Emotional Equity Index, and how emotional well‑being can guide us toward systems that prioritize belonging, shared responsibility, and collective well-being.

About SeekHer Foundation

SeekHer Foundation is a non-profit organization on a mission to power more women for the greater good. By partnering with advocates and allied organizations, we're bridging the gender gap of mental health through advocacy, research and support for women-led communities to shift cultural norms holding women back from their well-being and success. SeekHer is an advocacy project powered by WellSeek, a social impact collective that's reimagining communities and workplaces to better support women's mental health.

Media Contact

Kate Abbott, SeekHer Foundation, 1 510-621-7223, [email protected], www.seekher.org

SOURCE SeekHer Foundation