Seeking the Truth of God's Identity and the Nature of the Afterlife

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a unique exploration of world religions, author and lawyer Adrian J. Adams, Esq. utilizes the rules of legal evidence to evaluate religious claims in his new book, "Which God is God?: A Lawyer's Look at God and Religion." The book investigates the core beliefs of Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Judaism, Christianity, and the New Age Movement, seeking to establish which religious doctrines are credible.

Acknowledging that each religion has a different view of what God is, Adams seeks the answers to questions such as, "Is God real or an illusion?," "Are there multiple Gods?," "Do we experience karma and reincarnation?," "Can we communicate with spirits?," and more.

"The idea behind the book came to me when a law partner and I discussed the existence of God and who he is," Adams explained. "As we talked it over I realized that, as lawyers, we have a unique perspective and process for determining what is true and false. A religion that survives legal scrutiny can rightfully claim to know our purpose on earth and the pathway to our ultimate destination"

"Which God is God," is structured into three different sections, in which he applies legal methods to scrutinize religious claims, encouraging readers to consider evidence, logic, and the rules of evidence to determine the truth about God's identity and the nature of the afterlife.

Part One begins with the age-old question, "Does God exist?" It examines scientific and philosophical arguments, referencing modern discoveries in physics, cosmology, and thermodynamics, arguing that the universe's creation and order point to the existence of a higher intelligence.

Part two dives into the conflicting claims of different religions, outlining key beliefs about the afterlife and the nature of God across major faiths. Adams underscores that these religions cannot all be true simultaneously, as they make mutually exclusive claims.

The final part evaluates Christianity's claim that Jesus is the Son of God, focusing on the credibility of the Gospels and Jesus' fulfillment of Old Testament prophecies. It examines the miracles, resurrection, and unique aspects of Jesus' life that align with prophecies, concluding that Christianity offers the most verifiable and compelling path to understanding God.

"Which God is God?: A Lawyer's Look at God and Religion"

By Adrian J. Adams, Esq.

ISBN: 9798385023103 (softcover); 9798385023110 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Adrian J. Adams, Esq. served in the Marine Corps before earning a degree in psychology, minoring in chemistry and biology. He went on to earn an MBA from UCLA and a law degree from Southwestern Law School. He established a boutique law firm that specializes in corporate counsel to boards of directors of common interest developments. To learn more, please visit http://www.whichgodisgod.com.

