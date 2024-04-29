SEEL LLC Launches Programs to Unlock Energy & Environmental Grant Funding

"Our newest offerings build on SEEL's real-world successes helping small nonprofit organizations access grant funding," explained Scott Alan Davis, vice president of inclusion and economic development for SEEL. Post this

The SEEL Learning Institute's first program is the Grant Writing Workshop, where participants will learn best practices and effective techniques for program development, budgeting and evaluation, grant management and effective partnership management. It is open to nonprofits, for-profit corporations, government agencies or any other kind of organization that seeks to improve its ability to access grant funding in the energy and environmental space.

The first Grant Writing Workshop will take place on May 17, 2024 in Detroit. The first virtual class is being offered on June 21st. For more information or to register, visit http://www.SEELLLC.com/GrantWriting.

SEEL is also making its experts available on a contract basis to design and produce proposal packages for federal, state, private, corporate or foundation grants. These services are offered by opportunity and with a range of supports and fees to meet organizations' specific needs.

"Our newest offerings build on SEEL's real-world successes helping small nonprofit organizations access grant funding," explained Scott Alan Davis, vice president of inclusion and economic development for SEEL. "We piloted our Grant Writing training program in Illinois last year, with the support of a utility partner there that wanted to help community-based organizations in their service area participate in programs funded by that state's Climate and Equitable Jobs Act of 2021. Of the eight groups in our first Grant Writing classes there, five of them report having successfully applied for grants since completing the program."

According to the White House, the Inflation Reduction Act alone contains 119 funding programs related to clean energy, climate mitigation and resilience, agriculture, and conservation-related programs. These initiatives are spread across a wide variety of federal agencies including the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, Homeland Security, Housing & Urban Development, Interior and Transportation, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency, General Services Administration, Council on Environmental Quality and even the U.S. Post Office.

Other federal and state laws, as well as initiatives by for-profit and nonprofit utilities and grantmaking foundations across the country, offer thousands of other opportunities for program funding. Many of these programs offer specific opportunities for initiatives that focus on serving low-income, ethnic minority or other underserved communities, which SEEL has expertise in engaging as a nationally certified minority business enterprise (MBE) service-disabled, veteran-owned (DVBE) energy efficiency program implementation contractor.

"The federal government, state governments and the energy industry are recognizing that achieving our national energy and environmental goals requires engagement with the entire breadth and depth of diverse communities that make up our nation," said Dr. E'Lois Thomas, president of SEEL. "That makes it more important than ever that we help organizations that are rooted in those communities to step forward and connect with the agencies and other funders who are trying to improve equity, inclusion and environmental justice across our country."

SEEL, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this month, is known and respected throughout America's energy industry for its work in program management, workforce development and other areas. SEEL and its leadership team have received many high-profile awards and recognitions, including being named the National Minority Supplier Development Council's Supplier of the Year in 2019. Its energy industry-specific honors include the 2018 Prime Supplier Leadership Award and 2021 Business Diversity Award from the Edison Electric Institute, the trade association for the nation's investor-owned electric utilities.

SEEL, LLC (Solutions for Energy Efficient Logistics) is an award-winning implementation contractor that builds and grows energy efficiency programs across the U.S. Founded on the principles of efficiency, innovation, sustainability, and community, SEEL facilitates the strategies, training and services that allow utility industry leaders, small and commercial businesses, and residential communities to work together to achieve clean energy goals that benefit all. Founded in 2009, SEEL is headquartered in Detroit, Mich. and operates offices in Michigan, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky and elsewhere across the country. For more information, visit http://www.SEELLC.com.

