Seen Media Group Elevates Marlena Hymowitz to Chief Operating Officer

Seen Media Group, a prominent out-of-home media company headquartered in New York City, is proud to announce the promotion of Marlena Hymowitz to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seen Media Group, a prominent out-of-home media company headquartered in New York City, is proud to announce the promotion of Marlena Hymowitz to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In this new capacity, Marlena Hymowitz will assume a pivotal leadership role within the organization, overseeing the company's day-to-day operations and playing a vital role in shaping its strategic direction. Her promotion underscores her exceptional dedication, expertise, and proven contributions to Seen Media Group.

Marlena Hymowitz has been an integral part of Seen Media Group's success story, consistently demonstrating exemplary leadership and a deep understanding of the company's objectives. Her promotion to COO reflects the organization's commitment to nurturing and promoting talent from within.

As COO, Marlena Hymowitz will work closely with the executive team to streamline operations, optimize processes, and enhance the overall efficiency of Seen Media Group. Her experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving the company's growth and further solidifying its position as a leader in the New York out-of-home media sector.

Commenting on Marlena's promotion, Seen Media Group's CEO, Jay Heleva , stated, "Marlena's exceptional leadership and dedication to our company's values make her the perfect fit for this role. Her promotion to COO reflects our confidence in her ability to drive the company's success as we continue to grow and innovate."

Marlena Hymowitz expressed her enthusiasm for this new role, saying, "I am truly honored to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer at Seen Media Group. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to continue delivering exceptional results and taking our company to new heights."

About Seen Media Group:

Seen Media Group is a leading private out-of-home media company based in New York City. With a focus on delivering breakthrough advertising solutions, Seen Media Group specializes in connecting brands with consumers in a meaningful way through strategic and impactful out-of-home media placements.

For media inquiries or further information, please visit: www.seenmedia.com

Media Contact

Marketing Dept, Seen Media Group, 1 929.337.9070, pr@seenmedia.com

SOURCE Seen Media Group