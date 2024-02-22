Seen Media Group Expands Presence with Acquisition of Marquee Billboard Asset in Los Angeles

"We are thrilled to enhance our presence in the heart of Los Angeles and offer our clients an extraordinary platform to showcase their brands," said Jay Heleva, CEO of Seen Media Group. Post this

Situated on the historic Taft Building, the newly acquired billboard offers unparalleled visibility in one of the most bustling and vibrant locations in Los Angeles. This strategic placement ensures maximum exposure to a diverse and engaged audience, making it a valuable asset for advertisers looking to make a lasting impression in the City of Angels.

The Taft Building, a landmark with a rich history, serves as the perfect canvas for Seen Media Group's innovative and captivating advertising campaigns. The billboard's prime location positions it as a focal point for brands looking to connect with consumers in a unique and memorable way.

"The acquisition of the marquee billboard on the Taft Building is a significant milestone for Seen Media Group. We are thrilled to enhance our presence in the heart of Los Angeles and offer our clients an extraordinary platform to showcase their brands," said Jay Heleva, CEO of Seen Media Group. "This iconic location aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing impactful and effective advertising solutions. We look forward to leveraging this strategic addition to elevate the visibility and success of our clients' campaigns."

Seen Media Group continues to be at the forefront of the outdoor advertising industry, with a focus on innovation, creativity, and strategic placements that deliver measurable results for clients. The acquisition of the marquee billboard on the Taft Building represents another step in the company's mission to provide unparalleled opportunities for brands to connect with their target audiences.

For inquiries or to learn more about advertising opportunities on the new marquee billboard, please contact Seen Media Group at [email protected].

About Seen Media Group:

Seen Media Group is a leading outdoor advertising company dedicated to creating impactful and memorable brand experiences. With a diverse portfolio of premium signage, strategic locations, and a commitment to innovation, Seen Media Group empowers brands to reach their target audiences in dynamic and engaging ways. Learn more at www.seenmedia.com

SOURCE Seen Media Group