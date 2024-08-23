Seen Media Group Expands Sales Leadership with Rob Levine & Ryan Benedicto

"I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to elevate our market presence and deliver exceptional value to our clients as we embark on this next phase of expansion." said Rob Levine, Chief Revenue Officer of Seen Media Group. Post this

"I am thrilled to join Seen Media Group at such an exciting time in its growth journey," said Rob Levine, Chief Revenue Officer of Seen Media Group. "The company's innovative approach to outdoor advertising and its commitment to excellence align perfectly with my passion for driving impactful, revenue-generating strategies. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to elevate our market presence and deliver exceptional value to our clients as we embark on this next phase of expansion."

Joining Levine is Ryan Benedicto, a distinguished leader in the outdoor media sector. With a remarkable background, Benedicto brings 20 years of expertise spanning both the agency and sales sectors, making him a seasoned professional in driving strategic growth and generating commercially operated revenue. His career has been marked by a deep understanding of the nuances of agency operations and the dynamics of sales processes, enabling him to craft and execute strategies that align with market demands and business objectives. Benedicto's dual experience has equipped him with a unique perspective on the intersection of agency work and the revenue-driven focus of sales, making him a valuable asset to the Seen Media organization.

"I'm thrilled to join Seen at this pivotal point in their journey. I'm eager to contribute and collaborate with the incredible talent here. With Seen's versatile and growing set of high impact and street level assets the potential for innovation and growth here is limitless and I'm excited to be a part of driving that forward," said Ryan Benedicto, SVP, Head of National Sales of Seen Media Group.

"These appointments represent a crucial step forward in our growth strategy," said Jay Heleva, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seen Media Group. "Rob and Ryan bring a wealth of industry experience and a deep commitment to fostering high-performing teams. Their leadership will be essential as we continue to refine our offerings and bolster our market position. As our organization evolves, Levine and Benedicto will be key in shaping our future and driving our success."

Marlena Hymowitz, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Seen Media Group, expressed her enthusiasm about the new appointments: "We're thrilled to welcome Rob Levine as our new Chief Revenue Officer and Ryan Benedicto as SVP, Head of National Sales. Their deep expertise and proven track record in driving growth will be vital as we advance our company. With the upcoming launch of our new preparatory software and the expansion of our asset portfolio across North America, their leadership will be instrumental in realizing our strategic vision."

Seen Media Group remains steadfast in its commitment to offering exceptional advertising opportunities through their premier portfolio of outdoor media assets. The appointment of Levine and Benedicto to the leadership team highlights the organization's dedication to attracting top industry talent, enhancing market positioning, and continually delivering exceptional value to their clients. The company is excited about the opportunities these new leaders will bring and looks forward to continued growth and success under their guidance.

