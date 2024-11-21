Seerist Accelerates Decision Making Capabilities with New Q4 Enhancements

"Seerist's Q4 releases underscore our commitment to providing security professionals with the most advanced tools to elevate their operational capabilities," said Tim Roots, Chief Product Officer at Seerist. Post this

The newly launched Asset Dashboard equips organizations with a powerful tool to monitor and rank risk factors for assets globally. With a focus on both planning and monitoring, the new asset features enable users to get both localized intelligence on their assets and build trend and analytic views on nuanced changes in their operating environment. With features such as:

Risk Ratings - assess country risk profiles, enabling informed, location-based decision-making.

Pulse Score - provides stability indicators, offering a clear view of current conditions.

Active Hotspots - identify and flag anomalous events, ensuring rapid awareness of emerging threats.

Verified Events - validated by the intelligence team, guaranteeing reliable and actionable information.

Customizability - full control over your assets with customizable fields to reflect your unique operating environment.

Seerist's Asset Dashboard allows customers to upload their organization's entire network of locations and instantly view risk-prone areas based on recent verified events and Seerist's proprietary Pulse Score. Users can assess increases in verified events over the past day, week, month or a custom range, enabling swift prioritization of high-risk locations and compare these to prior periods.

The dashboard also offers benchmarking capabilities through an extensive suite of sorting, comparison, filtering, and reporting tools, allowing users to rank assets and rapidly respond to emerging threats. By highlighting priority locations in real-time, the Asset Dashboard significantly enhances "speed to decision," enabling security professionals to focus their resources on areas of greatest impact.

Source Reliability & Context: Ensuring Confidence in Intelligence Sources

The second enhancement, Seerist's Source Reliability & Context feature, provides customers with a clear understanding of the reliability, type, and potential biases of information sources. This new feature empowers users to tailor their view based on key metadata factors, such as:

Source Type

Reliability

Misinformation Susceptibility

Language

Country of Origin

Emotions and Sentiment Scoring

Seerist's advanced filtering tools enable customers to assess the accuracy of sources during complex events, such as conflicts with diverse regional or political narratives. By uncovering potential biases, these tools provide critical context for confident decision-making. When paired with Seerist's custom collection program, they ensure that only the most relevant and trustworthy sources guide your mission and operations.

Enhancing Decision-Making Speed and Confidence

"Seerist's Q4 releases underscore our commitment to providing security professionals with the most advanced tools to elevate their operational capabilities," said Tim Roots, Chief Product Officer at Seerist. "By integrating sophisticated asset monitoring and reliable source insights, we're enabling our users to make swift, well-informed decisions, effectively protecting both people and assets in an increasingly complex world."

ABOUT SEERIST

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist accelerates impactful risk intelligence decisions by delivering greater accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with expert human analysis drawing on decades of insight. This unique blend enables users to better forecast what will happen to allow them to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.

