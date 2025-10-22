Seerist Accelerates Growth in Q3 2025 with Record Setting Expansion Across Commercial and Government Sectors

"We're seeing incredible momentum as clients recognize the need to anticipate and prepare for risks before they materialize, and our technology delivers that critical advantage," said Alex Berry, Chief Executive Officer of Seerist. Post this

Commercial Sector Momentum

Seerist's commercial business grew new logo Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) by 44% through the first three quarters of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This growth spans multiple industries including Fortune 500 enterprises, multinational corporations, and leading organizations seeking proactive risk intelligence solutions.

Government Sector Expansion

The company experienced 140% net expansion across its US Government customer base in Q3, underscoring the critical role Seerist plays in supporting military and defense missions. This expansion reflects both new agency adoption and increased utilization across existing government customers. This growth includes three new enterprise agreements for the use of the Seerist platform and API, further solidifying its presence across key federal agencies. The expansion reflects both new agency adoption and increased utilization among existing government customers who continue to scale their integration of Seerist's AI-driven insights into mission operations.

Diverse Customer Acquisition

The 18 new customer logos acquired in Q3 span a wide range of sectors, demonstrating the universal need for predictive threat intelligence in today's complex risk environment. These wins span numerous industries including financial services, technology, and manufacturing, demonstrating broad market recognition of the need to stay ahead of emerging threats.

"Q3 was a breakthrough quarter that demonstrates that both private and public sectors are prioritizing proactive risk management over reactive responses," said Alex Berry, Chief Executive Officer, at Seerist. "We're seeing incredible momentum as clients recognize the need to anticipate and prepare for risks before they materialize, and our technology delivers that critical advantage."

Seerist's platform leverages advanced AI and machine learning to aggregate and analyze billions of data points from open-source and proprietary sources, delivering actionable intelligence that enables customers to anticipate threats before they impact operations.

ABOUT SEERIST

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 customers, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com

