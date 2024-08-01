Seerist Adds New Chief Revenue Officer to Leadership Team

"Barry's mandate is to give a strong voice to our clients and ensure their needs are at the forefront of our innovations across all aspects of Seerist's go-to-market approaches," said Jim Brooks, CEO of Seerist. Post this

Saadatmand is a proven growth-stage CRO with more than 25 years of experience. His focus at Seerist is leading the global go-to-market team, supporting product development initiatives, and accelerating the company's growth while enriching its service to clients. Before joining Seerist, Saadatmand successfully led large global teams in sales, presales, channel, and revenue operations functions. He has a strong record of enabling organizations to grow revenue, secure logos, and adapt strategies to secure success. Most recently he was CRO at BlueCat, and has held leadership roles at Ping Identity, BigFix, Inc., as well as Pitney Bowes Software.

"I am thrilled to join Seerist and contribute to its mission of accelerating impactful risk intelligence decisions for clients," said Barry Saadatmand. " I look forward to building a world-class Go-To-Market function at Seerist that excels at listening to and partnering with our clients to deliver market differentiating capabilities for navigating the risks of the increasingly complex global landscape."

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist accelerates impactful risk intelligence decisions by delivering greater accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with expert human analysis drawing on decades of insight. This unique blend enables users to better forecast what will happen to allow them to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com.

