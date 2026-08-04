Seerist and Authentic8 Partnership Brings AI-Powered Risk Intelligence to the Silo Marketplace

"Authentic8 and Seerist share a common mission of equipping government analysts and security professionals with the intelligence they need to make faster, more informed decisions," said John Goolgasian, President of Seerist Federal. Post this

Joint customers can leverage Seerist's EventAI for verified incident monitoring, PulseAI for country stability insights, AskAnna for natural language intelligence retrieval, and expert analysis—all within the same secure research environment. The integration helps analysts move more efficiently from information collection to actionable intelligence while maintaining operational security and workflow continuity.

"Digital investigators need specialized tools but integrating them has historically meant fragmented vendor relationships and weeks of security vetting. Our partnership with Seerist brings AI-driven threat intelligence directly into investigators' workflows with full audit logging, policy controls, and compliance built in. That means our customers get the capabilities they need and the oversight they require. We're excited to welcome Seerist to Silo Marketplace," said Miguel Ramos, Chief Product Officer at Authentic8.

"Authentic8 and Seerist share a common mission of equipping government analysts and security professionals with the intelligence they need to make faster, more informed decisions," said John Goolgasian, President of Seerist Federal. "Making Seerist available through the Silo Marketplace ensures analysts can access trusted, decision-ready risk intelligence within the secure environment where they already conduct their research, reducing friction while improving speed to insight."

The partnership brings together two complementary capabilities that support modern intelligence operations. Authentic8 provides secure, anonymous access to online information through its FedRAMP-authorized managed attribution platform, while Seerist delivers AI-powered risk intelligence combining machine learning with expert human analysis through its strategic partnership with Control Risks.

Together, the platforms enable analysts to securely collect open-source information while simultaneously accessing analyst-validated intelligence covering geopolitical developments, security incidents, country stability, and emerging operational risks—all within a single workspace. The integration is available now through the Authentic8 Silo Marketplace.

Visit Seerist at booth #1715 and Authentic8 at booth #1337 during DoDIIS Worldwide, August 9–12, to see how the integration brings AI-powered risk intelligence directly into secure OSINT research workflows.

About Authentic8

Authentic8 develops Silo, the industry's leading secure digital investigation platform trusted by more than 600 organizations worldwide, including government agencies, law enforcement, financial institutions, and cybersecurity teams. Silo for Research is the only FedRAMP-authorized managed attribution platform that fully isolates OSINT and investigative workflows from the analyst's device and network, providing anonymity, compliance, and auditability across the intelligence lifecycle. Silo Workspace extends these capabilities into a unified environment for investigation, analysis, collaboration, and reporting. To learn more, visit www.authentic8.com.

About Seerist

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 customers, including over 20% of the Fortune 500 and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more about Seerist support to government customers, visit www.seerist.com/government. To learn more about Seerist partnerships, visit www.seerist.com/partners

Media Contact

Jen Dillon, Seerist, 1 1 800 674 8398 748, [email protected], www.seerist.com

SOURCE Seerist