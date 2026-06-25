Seerist and DataExpert Partner to Deliver Forward-Looking Risk Intelligence and Enhanced Situational Awareness

"Partnering with DataExpert expands access to Seerist's decision ready risk intelligence capabilities and helps organizations better understand how evolving global risks can impact their assets, people, and operations," said Barry Saadatmand, Chief Revenue Officer at Seerist. Post this

"Organizations today need more than raw data — they need context, clarity, and the ability to anticipate what's next," said Barry Saadatmand, Chief Revenue Officer at Seerist. "Partnering with DataExpert expands access to Seerist's decision ready risk intelligence capabilities and helps organizations better understand how evolving global risks can impact their assets, people, and operations."

Through the partnership, customers will gain access to localized risk intelligence and insights that help identify where risks are emerging, how they are evolving, and the potential operational impact. Seerist's platform transforms large volumes of global data into actionable intelligence, enabling security and operational teams to respond proactively rather than reactively.

"While DataExpert supports organizations in collecting and analyzing data, Seerist's platform adds a critical layer. By combining artificial intelligence with human expertise, it translates data into actionable, localized risk insights. This provides forward-looking intelligence that enhances situational awareness and enables organizations to respond more proactively, with a clearer understanding of how risks may impact their operations — whether in law enforcement or enterprise environments," said Gino Flem, Managing Director of DataExpert BV.

"This partnership represents an important step in the evolution of our portfolio," Flem added. "It enables us to close the gap between data and decision-making and helps our customers anticipate risks earlier and act with greater confidence."

The addition of Seerist strengthens DataExpert's offering across its core domains, including OSINT, digital forensics, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Customers will benefit from enhanced situational awareness, improved risk assessment, and more proactive response capabilities powered by Seerist's risk intelligence platform.

By expanding access to location-based risk intelligence, the partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to helping organizations transform complex data into actionable insights that support operational resilience and informed decision-making.

To mark the partnership, Seerist and DataExpert will host a joint webinar on July 9, 2026, benefitting European Government Organisations. More information and registration: https://dataexpert.eu/events-webinars?mc_cid=e3ff08ae0a&mc_eid=UNIQID.

About Seerist

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 customers, including over 20% of the Fortune 500 and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com

About DataExpert

DataExpert is a trusted partner in data-driven investigations and intelligence solutions, specializing in OSINT, digital forensics, data analytics, and cybersecurity. The company supports government, law enforcement, and enterprise organizations in transforming complex data into actionable intelligence that improves operational effectiveness and decision-making. www.dataexpert.eu

Media Contact

Jen Dillon, Seerist, 1 1 800 674 8398 748, [email protected], www.seerist.com

SOURCE Seerist