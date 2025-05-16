Seerist and EarthDaily Federal Collaborate to Deliver Advanced Threat Intelligence and Geospatial Insight

"This partnership is about making sense of complex information. We're giving analysts and operators an edge with both strategic context and precise location insight," said Nicole Toigo, President of EarthDaily Federal. Post this

Key benefits of this integration include:

Enhanced Predictive Insight: Seerist's forward-looking threat models and regional risk outlooks complement Retina's near real-time environmental monitoring, helping users anticipate disruptions—rather than just react to them.

Strategic Context at Speed: Merging qualitative risk assessments and predictive forecasting from Seerist with Retina's automated detection of anomalies across the globe empowers analysts with both the macro and micro perspectives they need, all within one streamlined interface.

Decision Superiority Through Fusion: The integration provides decision-makers with a unique edge, combining Seerist's verified intelligence with EarthDaily Federal's AI-driven detection to enable rapid, high-confidence responses to emerging events.

Together, Seerist and EarthDaily Federal are helping defense, intelligence, and security professionals reduce noise, accelerate understanding, and act decisively in complex global environments.

"This partnership is about making sense of complex information. We're giving analysts and operators an edge with both strategic context and precise location insight," said Nicole Toigo, President of EarthDaily Federal. "In today's world, the ability to detect, understand, and act in real time is mission critical."

This collaboration reflects both companies' shared commitment to advancing next-generation risk intelligence through innovation, data fusion, and AI-powered decision support.

About Seerist, Inc.

Seerist is the leading provider of AI-driven threat intelligence, delivering real-time risk assessments and predictive analytics to government agencies and national security partners. Through proprietary AI/ML models, Seerist enables decision-makers to anticipate, analyze, and respond to emerging threats with precision. Learn more at https://seerist.com/government/

About EarthDaily Federal Inc.

Forget today's limits. EarthDaily delivers high-quality, daily data, with unmatched accuracy. We're not just a satellite constellation; we're an Earth Observation revolution. AI-ready data, real-time change detection, and predictive insights: transforming satellite imagery into actionable intelligence for agriculture, government, climate, insurance, risk management, and more. Learn more at https://earthdailyfederal.com

