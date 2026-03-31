Seerist and Janes Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Real-Time Military Intelligence and Mission Workflows

"By integrating Janes validated intelligence directly into the Seerist platform, analysts gain a seamless new way to access the data they trust, when they most need it," said Blake Bartlett, Janes Chief Executive Officer. Post this

"Defense and intelligence organizations need faster, accurate, and more integrated insight into global security developments," said John Goolgasian, President of Seerist Federal. "By combining Seerist's AI-driven geopolitical risk intelligence with Janes validated defense data, we are enabling analysts and decision-makers to move from detection to force understanding in a single workflow. This partnership represents a major step toward delivering a unified intelligence platform for government and defense customers."

"By integrating Janes validated intelligence directly into the Seerist platform, analysts gain a seamless new way to access the data they trust, when they most need it," said Blake Bartlett, Janes Chief Executive Officer.

Key Benefits of the Joint Solution:

Faster Indicators and Warnings - By integrating Janes verified military event data directly into the Seerist platform, analysts receive high-confidence alerts enriched with trusted defense intelligence—accelerating detection and validation of emerging security events.

Immediate Military Context for Emerging Events - Analysts can move seamlessly from detecting geopolitical developments to understanding the military units, equipment, and capabilities involved, reducing the time required to connect events with operational force structures.

Deeper, More Confident Analysis - Automated enrichment of events with Janes intelligence provides instant access to structured and contextual data on military platforms, readiness, and hierarchical command structures—strengthening the accuracy and credibility of intelligence assessments.

A Unified Intelligence Workflow - A shared operational experience across alerts, watchlists, and Priority Intelligence Requirements allows analysts, watch floors, and operations centers to work within a single integrated environment rather than switching between multiple intelligence systems.

The joint offering is specifically designed for the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, European Ministries of Defence, NATO, and Tier-1/Tier-2 federal systems integrators. The integration enables faster sensemaking and higher-confidence reporting for missions ranging from Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance to scenario-based forecasting.

About Seerist

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 organizations, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com

About Janes

Janes equips defense, government, and industry leaders with validated intelligence to act quickly and confidently in a complex global landscape. Our experts combine advanced technology with proven tradecraft, to collect, analyze, and validate millions of data points to deliver intelligence that helps our customers assess threats, accelerate decisions and anticipate change. We deliver this intelligence as a single, contextual view that is AI- and system-ready, shareable, and easy to integrate into any workflow. To learn more, visit www.janes.com

Media Contact

Chris Brozenick, Seerist, 1 800 674 8398, [email protected], www.seerist.com

Sara Shah, Janes, 44 7554269137, [email protected], www.janes.com

SOURCE Seerist