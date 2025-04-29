Seerist and SOCOM Enter Five-Year CRADA to Advance AI and Machine Learning for Operations

Seerist has signed a five-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with U.S. Special Operations Command to advance AI and machine learning technologies that enhance global threat detection, risk assessment, and decision-making for national security operations.
RESTON, Va., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seerist, a leader in AI-driven threat intelligence and risk analysis, has entered into a five-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM). This collaboration will focus on advancing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) modeling to enhance global event detection, risk assessment, and operational decision-making.
Under the CRADA, Seerist and SOCOM will leverage its AI-powered analytics to improve information gathering, situational awareness, and predictive modeling capabilities. Through this Collaborative effort, Seerist's suite of AI-driven tools will be further refined and adapted to SOCOM's mission requirements, conceivably providing U.S. special operations forces data-driven insights into emerging threats and geopolitical instability.
"Our partnership with SOCOM represents a significant step in modernizing capabilities for national security," said John Goolgasian, President of Seerist Federal. "By integrating Seerist's AI-driven intelligence with SOCOM's operational expertise, we will develop cutting-edge solutions that proactively identify risks, enabling faster and more informed decision-making in complex environments."
This CRADA builds upon Seerist's longstanding commitment to supporting the department of defense with AI-driven intelligence solutions. Through advanced modeling, the partnership will push the boundaries of AI's role in military intelligence, delivering actionable insights that enhance readiness and decision superiority.
About Seerist
Seerist is the leading provider of AI-driven threat intelligence, delivering real-time risk assessments and predictive analytics to government agencies and national security partners. Through proprietary AI/ML models, Seerist enables decision-makers to anticipate, analyze, and respond to emerging threats with precision.
