Seerist and SOCOM Enter Five-Year CRADA to Advance AI and Machine Learning for Operations

"Our partnership with SOCOM represents a significant step in modernizing capabilities for national security," said John Goolgasian, President of Seerist Federal. Post this

"Our partnership with SOCOM represents a significant step in modernizing capabilities for national security," said John Goolgasian, President of Seerist Federal. "By integrating Seerist's AI-driven intelligence with SOCOM's operational expertise, we will develop cutting-edge solutions that proactively identify risks, enabling faster and more informed decision-making in complex environments."

This CRADA builds upon Seerist's longstanding commitment to supporting the department of defense with AI-driven intelligence solutions. Through advanced modeling, the partnership will push the boundaries of AI's role in military intelligence, delivering actionable insights that enhance readiness and decision superiority.

For more information on Seerist's AI-powered solutions, visit https://seerist.com/government/.

About Seerist

Seerist is the leading provider of AI-driven threat intelligence, delivering real-time risk assessments and predictive analytics to government agencies and national security partners. Through proprietary AI/ML models, Seerist enables decision-makers to anticipate, analyze, and respond to emerging threats with precision.

Media Contact

Jen Dillon, Seerist, 1 9725719966, [email protected], www.seerist.com

SOURCE Seerist