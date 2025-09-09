Seerist Appoints Alex Berry as New Chief Executive Officer

"Seerist is built by analysts and GSOC operators for analysts and GSOC operators. With the launch of innovative offerings such as DiscoverAI, ExploreAI and Seerist Monitor, we're not just growing—we're expanding our impact and ready to capture even more market share," said Berry. Post this

"Seerist is built by analysts and operators for analysts and operators. With the launch of innovative offerings such as DiscoverAI, ExploreAI and Seerist Monitor, we're not just growing—we're expanding our impact and ready to capture even more market share," said Berry. "Seerist has achieved significant year-over-year growth, with new customer acquisition increasing by 50% annually over the past two years and has expanded its support to global defense agencies and organizations. I'm eager to guide the company forward as we continue delivering exceptional value to clients across government and commercial sectors."

Berry's appointment comes as Seerist expands its global footprint and enhances its capabilities for organizations navigating complex and fast-evolving risks. His leadership will accelerate the company's mission to provide foresight, insight, and action at unmatched speed and precision.

"Alex joins us at a defining point in our journey," said Ian Wilson, Chairman of the Board. "His expertise in scaling organizations, developing high-performing teams, and executing operational success made him the clear choice to lead Seerist into its next phase. Equally important, his focus on people and culture reflects Seerist's core values."

Outside his professional career, Berry is active in philanthropy and community service. He serves on the Regional Board of Directors for the American Cancer Society and, with his wife Nancy, supports the Conquer Cancer Foundation. A graduate of UCLA with a degree in history, Berry resides in North Palm Beach, Florida, where he enjoys golfing, surfing, and time with his family.

ABOUT SEERIST

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 customers, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com

Media Contact

Jen Dillon, Seerist, 1 800 674 8398 748, [email protected], www.seerist.com

SOURCE Seerist