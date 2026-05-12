Seerist Caps Banner Q1 with Doubled New Customer Wins and 85% Growth in New Logo ARR

AI-powered product advances fuel broad-based momentum across Commercial and International Government markets
RESTON, Va., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seerist, the AI-powered risk intelligence platform trusted by security and intelligence teams around the world, today reported strong first quarter 2026 results. New logo wins doubled year-over-year, and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from new logos surged 85% compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting the convergence of product innovation meeting market demand.
The breadth of the quarter's performance was just as notable. Total company ARR grew 15% from Q1 2025, while Seerist's Commercial and International Government markets, the two fastest-moving areas of the business, posted a combined 19% ARR increase from the prior year period. Net Expansion in those markets rose 15%, and Gross Retention improved by 5%, signaling that customers are not only renewing but deepening their reliance on Seerist.
"The AI capabilities we've built into the platform, automating workflows that used to consume analyst hours, are genuinely force-multiplying what our customers can accomplish. Security and intelligence teams are extending their reach without adding headcount, and the outcomes are speaking for themselves. This quarter's numbers are a direct reflection of that."
— Barry Saadatmand, Chief Revenue Officer, Seerist
At the core of this product evolution is AskAnna, Seerist's AI intelligence assistant. Built to synthesize vast quantities of structured and unstructured data into clear, actionable outputs, AskAnna has emerged as one of the most significant drivers of platform adoption and expansion and is transforming the speed and scale at which customers can act on global risk.
"AskAnna now puts 50,000 analyst hours fused with millions of open source signals all at the fingertips of a query that generates actionable insights in seconds. This is a categorically different way of understanding and responding to risk. Our customers are operating at a level that simply wasn't possible before, and the market is responding accordingly."
— Alex Berry, Chief Executive Officer, Seerist
As Seerist heads into the second quarter, the company expects to sustain this trajectory through continued investment in its AI capabilities, expansion of its go-to-market reach, and the deepening of strategic partnerships across Commercial, Federal Government, and International Government sectors.
About Seerist
Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 400 organizations, including over 20% of the Fortune 100, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com
Media Contact
Jen Dillon, Seerist, 1 1 800 674 8398 748, [email protected], www.seerist.com
SOURCE Seerist
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