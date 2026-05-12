Seerist Caps Banner Q1 with Doubled New Customer Wins and 85% Growth in New Logo ARR

Our customers are operating at a level that simply wasn't possible before, and the market is responding accordingly. — Alex Berry, Chief Executive Officer, Seerist Post this

"The AI capabilities we've built into the platform, automating workflows that used to consume analyst hours, are genuinely force-multiplying what our customers can accomplish. Security and intelligence teams are extending their reach without adding headcount, and the outcomes are speaking for themselves. This quarter's numbers are a direct reflection of that."

— Barry Saadatmand, Chief Revenue Officer, Seerist

At the core of this product evolution is AskAnna, Seerist's AI intelligence assistant. Built to synthesize vast quantities of structured and unstructured data into clear, actionable outputs, AskAnna has emerged as one of the most significant drivers of platform adoption and expansion and is transforming the speed and scale at which customers can act on global risk.

"AskAnna now puts 50,000 analyst hours fused with millions of open source signals all at the fingertips of a query that generates actionable insights in seconds. This is a categorically different way of understanding and responding to risk. Our customers are operating at a level that simply wasn't possible before, and the market is responding accordingly."

— Alex Berry, Chief Executive Officer, Seerist

As Seerist heads into the second quarter, the company expects to sustain this trajectory through continued investment in its AI capabilities, expansion of its go-to-market reach, and the deepening of strategic partnerships across Commercial, Federal Government, and International Government sectors.

About Seerist

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 400 organizations, including over 20% of the Fortune 100, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com

Media Contact

Jen Dillon, Seerist, 1 1 800 674 8398 748, [email protected], www.seerist.com

SOURCE Seerist