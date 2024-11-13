Seerist Continues to Strengthen Leadership Team with new Global Head of Intelligence

"Melissa is a proven expert in the field giving her a personal understanding of what insight and analysis is critical for security and intelligence users," said Tim Roots, Seerist's Chief Product Officer. Post this

Melissa joins Seerist after holding multiple senior leadership and intelligence positions at Meta, including Global Protective Intelligence Manager. In this role, she led the global Protective Intelligence Analyst Team and championed integrating AI and machine learning (ML) technologies to enhance analytical workflows. She was also instrumental in building a first-of-its-kind corporate Global Security Intelligence and Investigations function and team at Meta to support corporate executives' unique threat landscape and business intelligence needs.

"My passion for leveraging advanced technologies, like AI and ML, to drive proactive threat assessment and innovative problem-solving aligns perfectly with the intent of the Seerist platform; I'm excited to further advance an already excellent product," said Melissa.

Melissa's extensive intelligence background experience includes her work with the U.S. House of Representatives and United States Air Forces Europe where she handled defense, foreign policy, and intelligence, developed and authored defense-related legislation, and collaborated with DoD and defense industry leaders. She also has intelligence experience at Headquarters Air Force A2 and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD).

Melissa holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from the State University of New York at New Paltz and a Master of Arts in Near and Middle Eastern Studies from the University of Manchester.

