Seerist Launches AskAnna, a Breakthrough AI-Powered Q&A Tool Transforming Security and Intelligence Workflows

Security analysts, GSOC teams, watch floor personnel, and intelligence professionals often spend hours navigating systems and reading lengthy reports to prepare briefs or validate decisions. AskAnna streamlines this process by merging AI-powered event modeling with verified human assessments, delivering reliable answers in seconds without compromising analytical rigor. AskAnna's capabilities are grounded in tradecraft, with all outputs being built on top of Seerist's vetted intelligence and line-item level attribution – providing trusted, transparent outputs and accelerating your speed to decision.

AskAnna interprets a user's question and produces a sourced report drawn from thousands of pieces of analytic content produced by our strategic partners, Control Risks, as well as vetted OSINT from Seerist. Whether identifying top risks in Nigeria, summarizing threat activity in the Sahel, or highlighting countries experiencing rising security concerns, AskAnna offers teams a new way of working.

"AskAnna represents a major leap in how security and intelligence professionals interact with the vast amount of information available to them," said Tim Roots, Chief Product Officer, at Seerist. "Security teams operate under immense pressure to make rapid, high-stakes decisions, but most tools out there have not been built with analytic tradecraft at its heart. AskAnna gives users an expert assistant that surfaces the right information instantly, pairing AI innovation that stands on the shoulders of human analysis."

Powered by AI, Grounded in Human Expertise

Seerist's proprietary large language models are engineered to source, organize and summarize information accurately—not fabricate it. If AskAnna cannot confidently respond based on available data, it clearly communicates this to maintain transparency and reliability.

"AI should serve analyst judgment, not replace it," said Melissa Newberg, Head of Intelligence at Seerist. "AskAnna brings that dynamic into intelligence workflows at scale. It handles the searching and synthesis, giving analysts the space to focus on context, critical thinking, and the recommendations that drive decisions. This is what effective human-AI pairing looks like in practice: technology designed to support the way analysts work, built by people who understand and have done the job."

Designed for the Security Teams Who Need Answers Fast

AskAnna fits seamlessly into daily intelligence workflows, allowing users to bypass complex searches and quickly obtain the insights they need. This capability provides significant value across Seerist's federal and commercial customer base—including operational security teams working across dispersed global environments.

By combining the speed of AI with the reliability of human expertise, AskAnna sets a new standard for how intelligence professionals retrieve, interpret, and act on evolving risk information. It makes complex data easier to understand, accelerates decision-making, and strengthens organizational confidence in navigating global threats.

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 customers, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)—parsing millions of data points—with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 10 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com

