Seerist Monitor Marks Major Step Forward in connecting Strategic and Operational Risk Intelligence

The dashboard delivers a live, interactive experience that allows users to engage directly with Seerist intelligence, apply advanced models to assess asset impacts, and instantly surface all intelligence related to an event. By bridging the gap between analysis and operations, Seerist Monitor empowers faster, more informed decisions in real-world situations.

"The monitoring dashboard transforms the way organizations understand and respond to risk," said Jim Brooks, CEO of Seerist. "By leveraging Seerist's unique capability to provide both the immediate and the future foresight in one unified view we're helping our clients make faster, more informed decisions in the moments that matter most."

Key benefits include:

Integrated Foresight in a Single Pane: Monitor the present and prepare for what's next with real-time and forward-looking intelligence.

Actionable Intelligence Fusion: Bringing together the most relevant breaking events with AI generated and human analysis to eliminate false-positives that other monitoring tools often generate - for confident, informed decisions.

Mission-Centric Workflows: Built in collaboration with DoD and commercial GSOC users to align with real-world operational processes.

Higher Fidelity, Less Noise: Curated intelligence that filters out distractions and prioritizes relevance and verification.

Future enhancements to Seerist Monitor will include the ability to incorporate Pulse scores, curated DiscoverAI narratives, upcoming events, and analyst insights—all layered into a single interface designed to accelerate mission-critical decisions.

About Seerist

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist accelerates impactful risk intelligence decisions by delivering greater accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with expert human analysis drawing on decades of insight. This unique blend enables users to better forecast what will happen to allow them to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most.

For more information, visit www.seerist.com.

